Harry Kane Breaks Haaland’s Record, Becomes Fastest To 50 Bundesliga Goals

Harry Kane has set a new Bundesliga record, becoming the fastest player to reach 50 league goals.

The England captain achieved this milestone during Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over Augsburg on Friday night at the Allianz Arena, scoring all three goals in a stunning hat-trick.

The 31-year-old reached 50 goals in just 43 Bundesliga matches, surpassing the previous record set by Erling Haaland, who needed 50 games to hit the same mark during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, Kane has been in sensational form, netting 64 goals in just 62 appearances.

While still chasing his first major trophy, Kane continues to rewrite the record books in German football.

In September, Kane became the all-time leading English scorer in the Champions League or European Cup, overtaking Wayne Rooney with 33 goals in just 45 games.

He also made history as the first English player to score four goals in a single Champions League match when Bayern defeated Dinamo Zagreb 9-2.

Kane’s red-hot form will be crucial for Bayern Munich as they prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.