Harry Melling Siblings: Getting to Know Jack Melling

Harry Melling, born on March 17, 1989, in London, England, is a British actor widely recognized for his role as Dudley Dursley, the spoiled cousin of Harry Potter, in the iconic Harry Potter film series.

Coming from a creatively rich family, Melling’s early exposure to the arts shaped his passion for acting.

His maternal grandfather, Patrick Troughton, was a celebrated actor known for playing the second Doctor in Doctor Who, and his parents, Brian Melling and Joanna Troughton, are both accomplished illustrators, with Joanna also authoring children’s books.

Melling’s career began at age 10 when he was cast in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone after auditions at his school.

His journey from a child actor to a versatile performer in film, television, and theater showcases his ability to transcend typecasting and establish himself as a formidable talent in the entertainment industry.

Career

Siblings

Harry has one sibling, a younger brother named Jack Melling.

Jack has carved out a distinct professional path, working as a writer and communications professional.

Unlike Harry, Jack has not pursued acting but has made a name for himself in the creative and media spheres.

He hosts a podcast called Oh, Man, which focuses on mental health, reflecting his interest in meaningful storytelling and social issues.

The Melling brothers share a close-knit family background, rooted in their parents’ artistic professions.

Career

Melling’s career began with his debut as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), a role he reprised in four additional films in the franchise, concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010).

His portrayal of the obnoxious, spoiled Muggle cousin made him a recognizable figure, but Melling’s significant weight loss during his teenage years—necessitating prosthetics for his final Harry Potter appearance—allowed him to break free from the child actor mold.

After studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), he immersed himself in theater, performing in productions such as Mother Courage and Her Children at the Royal National Theatre, Harold Pinter’s The Hothouse, and King Lear at the Old Vic alongside Glenda Jackson.

His stage work also includes his playwriting debut, Peddling, a one-man show premiered at the HighTide Festival in 2014, inspired by a childhood memory.

Melling’s screen career expanded with diverse roles that showcased his range.

In 2018, he earned critical acclaim for playing a limbless artist in the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a performance praised by critics like Anthony Lane of The New Yorker for its haunting intensity.

He further demonstrated his versatility as Harry Beltik in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (2020), a chess player with depth and nuance, and as a fanatical preacher in The Devil All the Time (2020), where his chilling scene with live spiders left audiences stunned.

Melling’s portrayal of a young Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye (2022) opposite Christian Bale highlighted his ability to embody complex historical figures.

Other notable projects include The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021), The Old Guard (2020), and television roles in His Dark Materials and The Musketeers.