Health CS Nakhumicha Orders Transfer of Matisi OCS

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha has ordered the transfer of Matisi OCS John Thuo.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Joseph Maranga in Trans Nzoia, the CS ordered the transfer over the rising cases of insecurity in the area.

The CS told mourners that the President William Ruto administration has taken a ‘one government approach’, giving her the power to make sweeping decisions and only report actions taken to the relevant minister.

“We are using the one government approach. That means that when I stand here, I’m representing President William Ruto’s government and I am ordering the transfer of Matisi OCS,” she said.

“If the county commandant is here or wherever he is, let the message reach him that the CS has said that by tomorrow, the Matisi OCS should be out of here. I will just go and report to my colleague (Interior CS Kithure) Kindiki the action I’ve taken.”

