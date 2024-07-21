Health Ministry Issues Alert After Sodium Cyanide Truck Overturns in Kiambu

The government has issued a public alert following a hazardous incident in which a truck carrying sodium cyanide overturned in Kiambu.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Kambembe area of Rironi, resulting in the spillage of the highly toxic substance.

In a statement, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni urged residents to avoid the area and to fully cooperate with the authorities.

“The ministry advises the public to avoid the site of the incident and to cooperate with our emergency and disaster response teams as they work to contain the situation,” she said.

According to Muthoni, the substance is extremely toxic, and ingestion or inhalation of even small amounts can be fatal.

She noted that exposure can cause immediate symptoms such as headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting.

“Severe exposure can lead to loss of consciousness and convulsions within minutes,” she added.

She stated that prolonged or repeated exposure to lower levels can lead to long-term health issues, including neurological damage, thyroid dysfunction, and cardiovascular problems.

Regarding environmental hazards, the PS noted that sodium cyanide poses a significant threat to aquatic life. Any accidental release into waterways can result in extensive fish kills and long-term damage to aquatic ecosystems, she said.

“Although sodium cyanide can degrade over time, its initial impact is often devastating,” she explained.

Muthoni also recommended using proper personal protective equipment when handling sodium cyanide to prevent direct exposure.

She noted that the ministry remains committed to ensuring public safety and managing the risks associated with the substance.