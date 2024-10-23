Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Areas Starting Today

Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley. The rest of the country is likely to remain generally sunny and dry.

Detailed Forecast

1. Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and Rift Valley

(Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot Counties)

Morning: Scattered rains, transitioning to sunny intervals.

Scattered rains, transitioning to sunny intervals. Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms expected over some areas.

Showers and thunderstorms expected over some areas. Night: Showers in a few areas.

Temperatures:

Max: 28-31°C

Min: 10-13°C

2. North-Western Region

(Turkana and Samburu Counties)

Morning: Sunny intervals expected.

Sunny intervals expected. Afternoon: Mostly sunny throughout the forecast period, with a slight chance of rain towards the end.

Mostly sunny throughout the forecast period, with a slight chance of rain towards the end. Night: Partly cloudy with occasional light showers.

Temperatures:

Max: 36-38°C

Min: 12-16°C

3. Highlands East of the Rift Valley (Including Nairobi County)

(Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi Counties)

Morning: Cloudy, giving way to sunny intervals.

Cloudy, giving way to sunny intervals. Afternoon: Scattered showers.

Scattered showers. Night: Partly cloudy.

Temperatures:

Max: 28-30°C

Min: 06-08°C

4. North-Eastern Region

(Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo Counties)

Morning: Sunny intervals, with rains over some places later.

Sunny intervals, with rains over some places later. Afternoon: Generally sunny with light showers towards the weekend.

Generally sunny with light showers towards the weekend. Night: Partly cloudy with occasional showers.

Temperatures:

Max: 38-39°C

Min: 17-18°C

5. South-Eastern Lowlands

(Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, and inland parts of Tana River County)

Morning & Afternoon: Predominantly sunny.

Predominantly sunny. Night: Partly cloudy.

Temperatures:

Max: 32-34°C

Min: 12-14°C

6. Coastal Region

(Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale Counties, and coastal Tana River)

Morning: Scattered light showers.

Scattered light showers. Afternoon: Sunny intervals.

Sunny intervals. Night: Partly cloudy.

Temperatures:

Max: 33°C

Min: 23-25°C

N.B.: This forecast should be used in conjunction with the daily (24-hour) forecasts issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department. For county-specific forecasts, please contact your local County Meteorological Office.

Detailed Forecast

1. Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and Rift Valley

(Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot Counties)

Morning: Scattered rains, transitioning to sunny intervals.

Scattered rains, transitioning to sunny intervals. Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms expected over some areas.

Showers and thunderstorms expected over some areas. Night: Showers in a few areas.

Temperatures:

Max: 28-31°C

Min: 10-13°C

2. North-Western Region

(Turkana and Samburu Counties)

Morning: Sunny intervals expected.

Sunny intervals expected. Afternoon: Mostly sunny throughout the forecast period, with a slight chance of rain towards the end.

Mostly sunny throughout the forecast period, with a slight chance of rain towards the end. Night: Partly cloudy with occasional light showers.

Temperatures:

Max: 36-38°C

Min: 12-16°C

3. Highlands East of the Rift Valley (Including Nairobi County)

(Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi Counties)

Morning: Cloudy, giving way to sunny intervals.

Cloudy, giving way to sunny intervals. Afternoon: Scattered showers.

Scattered showers. Night: Partly cloudy.

Temperatures:

Max: 28-30°C

Min: 06-08°C

4. North-Eastern Region

(Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo Counties)

Morning: Sunny intervals, with rains over some places later.

Sunny intervals, with rains over some places later. Afternoon: Generally sunny with light showers towards the weekend.

Generally sunny with light showers towards the weekend. Night: Partly cloudy with occasional showers.

Temperatures:

Max: 38-39°C

Min: 17-18°C

5. South-Eastern Lowlands

(Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, and inland parts of Tana River County)

Morning & Afternoon: Predominantly sunny.

Predominantly sunny. Night: Partly cloudy.

Temperatures:

Max: 32-34°C

Min: 12-14°C

6. Coastal Region

(Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale Counties, and coastal Tana River)

Morning: Scattered light showers.

Scattered light showers. Afternoon: Sunny intervals.

Sunny intervals. Night: Partly cloudy.

Temperatures:

Max: 33°C

Min: 23-25°C

N.B.: This forecast should be used in conjunction with the daily (24-hour) forecasts issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department. For county-specific forecasts, please contact your local County Meteorological Office.