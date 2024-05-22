Helena Bonham Carter Siblings: Get to Know Edward and Thomas

Helena Bonham Carter, born on May 26, 1966, is a versatile British actress known for her roles in blockbusters and independent films, particularly period dramas.

She has received numerous awards and nominations, including two Academy Award nominations.

Bonham Carter’s career spans from classic adaptations to contemporary roles, showcasing her talent across various genres and mediums.

She is also recognized for her unconventional fashion sense and was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2012.

Siblings

Bonham Carter has two older brothers, namely Edward and Thomas.

While they were brought up together in Golders Green, not much is known about the two as they are known to live a private life compared to their sister.

Career

Bonham Carter has had a prolific career spanning various genres.

She gained recognition for roles in period dramas like A Room with a View and modern fantasy films such as Alice in Wonderland.

Notable performances include her portrayal of Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter series and Queen Elizabeth in The King’s Speech.

Collaborating frequently with director Tim Burton, Bonham Carter showcased her talent in films like Sweeney Todd and Corpse Bride.

Her diverse roles on stage, screen, and television highlight her exceptional acting range and depth.

Awards and nominations

Bonham Carter has won 46 awards and received 108 nominations, including prestigious accolades like a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The King’s Speech, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, an International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress for Merlin and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Notably, she has been nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Actress for The Wings of the Dove and Best Supporting Actress for The King’s Speech, nine Golden Globe Awards for categories such as Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Additionally, Bonham Carter has been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Her impressive list of awards highlights her exceptional acting talent and versatility across various mediums, including film, television and theater.

Personal life

Bonham Carter has two children with her former partner, director Tim Burton, with whom she was in a relationship from 2001 to 2014.

They have a son named Billy Raymond Burton, born in 2003, and a daughter named Nell Burton, born in 2007.

Bonham Carter and Burton split amicably in 2014 and were granted joint custody of their children.

While it took some time to adjust, Bonham Carter has said it worked out well for everyone in the end.

Both of Bonham Carter’s children have made cameo appearances in some of their father’s films, including Dark Shadows, Big Eyes and Alice in Wonderland.

Bonham Carter has spoken openly about the challenges of parenting, including attending parenting classes and finding a balance between work and family life.