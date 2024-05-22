Carson Wentz Siblings: All About Zach Wentz and Luke Domres

Carson Wentz is an American football quarterback currently playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He began his career at North Dakota State University, winning two consecutive NCAA FCS national championships.

Wentz was drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in 2017.

He has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams before joining the Chiefs in 2024.

Siblings

Carson has two brothers, namely Zach Wentz and Luke Domres.

Zach is Carson’s older brother. In 2016, it was reported that Zach was moving to Philadelphia as well, likely to be closer to his younger brother.

Luke is Carson’s other brother.

College career

During his college career at North Dakota State University, Wentz showcased exceptional talent and leadership on the football field.

He played a pivotal role in leading the Bison to back-to-back NCAA FCS national championships in 2014 and 2015.

Wentz’s performance was characterized by his impressive passing accuracy, strong arm, and ability to make plays under pressure.

His statistics reflect his skill and impact on the team, with 392 completions out of 612 attempts, resulting in a solid completion percentage of 64.1%.

Wentz amassed 5,115 passing yards and threw 45 touchdown passes during his college tenure.

Additionally, his passer rating of 153.9 further underscores his effectiveness as a quarterback and his ability to excel in high-pressure situations.

Wentz’s success at the collegiate level not only solidified his reputation as a top quarterback prospect but also laid the foundation for his transition to the NFL, where he continued to demonstrate his talent and potential at the professional level.

NFL career

Wentz’s NFL career began with high expectations when he was selected 2nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft.

This made him the highest-drafted player ever from the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) level.

In his second season with the Eagles in 2017, Wentz had a breakout year, leading the team to an 11-2 record and the NFC East division title.

He was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors after throwing for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions.

Wentz was having an MVP-caliber season before suffering a season-ending knee injury late in the year.

The Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII without Wentz, but his strong play was a major factor in their success that season.

Wentz’s career has been somewhat up-and-down since then, as he’s dealt with injuries and inconsistent play at times.

He spent 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts and 2022 with the Washington Commanders before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

Despite the moves, Wentz has shown flashes of the talent that made him a high draft pick, including a 4,000 yard, 29 TD season with the Colts in 2021.

In 2024, Wentz signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he will look to revive his career and prove he can still be an elite NFL quarterback.

At just 31 years old, he still has time to build on his early career success and cement his legacy in the league.

Wentz’s NFL journey has been a rollercoaster so far, but his immense talent and potential remain evident.

Personal life

Wentz’s wife is Madison “Maddie” Oberg.

The couple met in 2017 while both on a trip to Haiti through Wentz’s charity AO1 Foundation.

They started dating shortly after and got engaged in February 2018, just days after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Wentz and Oberg married on July 16, 2018 at The Lake House Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Together, they have two daughters – Hadley Jayne, born in April 2020, and Hudson Rose, born in November 2021.

Oberg, who is 25 years old as of 2023, has been a strong supporter of Wentz both on and off the field. The couple is expecting their third child, another baby girl, in 2023.