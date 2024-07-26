Kenya Meteorological Department Forecasts Rainfall Across the Country from July 26 to July 30, 2024

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a 5-day weather forecast indicating that rainfall is expected in various parts of the country from July 26 to July 30, 2024.

According to KMD’s latest report, the areas set to receive rainfall include:

Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley Lake Victoria Basin Central Rift Valley North-western Kenya

Specifically, the counties expected to experience rainfall are Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot.

Conversely, some areas are anticipated to experience intermittent cold and cloudy weather.

These include parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Rift Valley.

Regional Forecast:

The Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley (Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot Counties)

Day Morning Afternoon Night Max Temp Min Temp Sat, 27 July 2024 A chance of rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over few places Showers over few places 30°C 09°C Sun, 28 July 2024 Rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over few places Showers over few places 28°C 09°C Mon, 29 July 2024 Rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over few places Showers over few places 29°C 08°C Tue, 30 July 2024 Rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over few places Showers over few places 29°C 08°C Wed, 31 July 2024 Rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over few places Showers over few places 30°C 13°C

North-western (Turkana and Samburu Counties)

Day Morning Afternoon Night Max Temp Min Temp Sat, 27 July 2024 Rains over several places Showers and thunderstorms over few places Showers over few places 36°C 13°C Sun, 28 July 2024 Rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over few places A chance of showers over few places 35°C 12°C Mon, 29 July 2024 Rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over few places Showers over few places 33°C 14°C Tue, 30 July 2024 Rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over few places Showers over few places 34°C 14°C Wed, 31 July 2024 Rains over few places Showers and thunderstorms over several places Showers over few places 36°C 15°C

Highlands East of the Rift Valley [including Nairobi County] (Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi Counties)

Day Morning Afternoon Night Max Temp Min Temp Sat, 27 July 2024 A chance of rains over few places Showers over few high-ground areas Showers over few high-ground areas 27°C 08°C Sun, 28 July 2024 Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals Showers over few high-ground areas Partly cloudy 27°C 09°C Mon, 29 July 2024 Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals Showers over few high-ground areas Partly cloudy 26°C 07°C Tue, 30 July 2024 Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals Showers over few high-ground areas A chance of showers over few high-ground areas 27°C 07°C Wed, 31 July 2024 Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals Showers over few high-ground areas Partly cloudy 26°C 10°C

North-eastern (Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo Counties)

Day Morning Afternoon Night Max Temp Min Temp Sat, 27 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 34°C 15°C Sun, 28 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 34°C 15°C Mon, 29 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 35°C 15°C Tue, 30 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 35°C 15°C Wed, 31 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 34°C 14°C

South-eastern Lowlands (Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta Counties)

Day Morning Afternoon Night Max Temp Min Temp Sat, 27 July 2024 Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 29°C 14°C Sun, 28 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 30°C 11°C Mon, 29 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 31°C 10°C Tue, 30 July 2024 Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 30°C 09°C Wed, 31 July 2024 Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 29°C 11°C

Coast (Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale Counties)

Day Morning Afternoon Night Max Temp Min Temp Sat, 27 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 29°C 21°C Sun, 28 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 30°C 23°C Mon, 29 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 29°C 22°C Tue, 30 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 30°C 20°C Wed, 31 July 2024 Sunny intervals Sunny intervals Partly cloudy 29°C 21°C

N.B: This forecast should be used in conjunction with the daily (24-hour) forecast issued by this Department. County-specific forecasts are available from the offices of respective County Directors of Meteorology.