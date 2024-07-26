Kenya Meteorological Department Forecasts Rainfall Across the Country from July 26 to July 30, 2024

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a 5-day weather forecast indicating that rainfall is expected in various parts of the country from July 26 to July 30, 2024.
According to KMD’s latest report, the areas set to receive rainfall include:
- Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley
- Lake Victoria Basin
- Central Rift Valley
- North-western Kenya
Specifically, the counties expected to experience rainfall are Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot.
Conversely, some areas are anticipated to experience intermittent cold and cloudy weather.
These include parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Rift Valley.
Regional Forecast:
The Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley (Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot Counties)
|Day
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Night
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Sat, 27 July 2024
|A chance of rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|Showers over few places
|30°C
|09°C
|Sun, 28 July 2024
|Rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|Showers over few places
|28°C
|09°C
|Mon, 29 July 2024
|Rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|Showers over few places
|29°C
|08°C
|Tue, 30 July 2024
|Rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|Showers over few places
|29°C
|08°C
|Wed, 31 July 2024
|Rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|Showers over few places
|30°C
|13°C
North-western (Turkana and Samburu Counties)
|Day
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Night
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Sat, 27 July 2024
|Rains over several places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|Showers over few places
|36°C
|13°C
|Sun, 28 July 2024
|Rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|A chance of showers over few places
|35°C
|12°C
|Mon, 29 July 2024
|Rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|Showers over few places
|33°C
|14°C
|Tue, 30 July 2024
|Rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over few places
|Showers over few places
|34°C
|14°C
|Wed, 31 July 2024
|Rains over few places
|Showers and thunderstorms over several places
|Showers over few places
|36°C
|15°C
Highlands East of the Rift Valley [including Nairobi County] (Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi Counties)
|Day
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Night
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Sat, 27 July 2024
|A chance of rains over few places
|Showers over few high-ground areas
|Showers over few high-ground areas
|27°C
|08°C
|Sun, 28 July 2024
|Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals
|Showers over few high-ground areas
|Partly cloudy
|27°C
|09°C
|Mon, 29 July 2024
|Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals
|Showers over few high-ground areas
|Partly cloudy
|26°C
|07°C
|Tue, 30 July 2024
|Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals
|Showers over few high-ground areas
|A chance of showers over few high-ground areas
|27°C
|07°C
|Wed, 31 July 2024
|Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals
|Showers over few high-ground areas
|Partly cloudy
|26°C
|10°C
North-eastern (Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo Counties)
|Day
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Night
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Sat, 27 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|34°C
|15°C
|Sun, 28 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|34°C
|15°C
|Mon, 29 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|35°C
|15°C
|Tue, 30 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|35°C
|15°C
|Wed, 31 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|34°C
|14°C
South-eastern Lowlands (Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta Counties)
|Day
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Night
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Sat, 27 July 2024
|Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|29°C
|14°C
|Sun, 28 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|30°C
|11°C
|Mon, 29 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|31°C
|10°C
|Tue, 30 July 2024
|Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|30°C
|09°C
|Wed, 31 July 2024
|Cloudy breaking into sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|29°C
|11°C
Coast (Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale Counties)
|Day
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Night
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Sat, 27 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|29°C
|21°C
|Sun, 28 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|30°C
|23°C
|Mon, 29 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|29°C
|22°C
|Tue, 30 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|30°C
|20°C
|Wed, 31 July 2024
|Sunny intervals
|Sunny intervals
|Partly cloudy
|29°C
|21°C
