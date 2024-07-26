Close Menu
    President Ruto Announces Major Leadership Changes In Key State Corporations

    Andrew Walyaula

    President William Ruto has announced leadership changes at the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya and the National Mining Corporation.

    Through a gazette notice, President Ruto appointed Joe Owaka Ager as the new chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Pyrethrum Processing Company.

    Ager’s term commenced on July 26, 2024, and he will serve for three years.

    Additionally, Joseph Lagat has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Mining Corporation.

    These appointments come amid a series of major changes President Ruto has been implementing across his administration.

    Following the anti-government protests in June, the president has taken decisive action to restructure the government.

    This includes the dismissal of all Cabinet Secretaries, with new appointments pending parliamentary vetting.

    Further, 40 state corporations have been dissolved in the restructuring process.

    President Ruto stated that these changes are part of his strategy to cut costs and improve efficiency within the government.

    He also declined to appoint Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs).

     

