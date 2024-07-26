2024 Paris Olympic schedule

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will officially start on the night of Friday, July 26, and run through Sunday, August 11. Some team events will kick off earlier, on July 24.

Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony on July 26 will be unique, taking place on the Seine River, unlike previous ceremonies held in stadiums. This event will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 a.m. Pacific) and feature athletes parading in boats along a nearly four-mile route. Around 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees will participate, with 94 boats and various performers. Approximately 120 heads of state and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11, at the Stade de France, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern. It will include a parade of flags, a parade of athletes, and victory ceremonies.

Gymnastics Schedule

Artistic Gymnastics: July 27 – August 1, and August 3-5.

Trampoline Gymnastics: August 2.

Rhythmic Gymnastics: August 8-10.

Women’s artistic gymnastics will feature beam, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise, while men’s artistic gymnastics will include eight events across six apparatuses. Rhythmic gymnastics will have individual and group all-around events using balls, hoops, clubs, and ribbons.

Soccer Schedule

Soccer, listed as football, starts before the opening ceremony due to the number of matches. Games will be played throughout the Olympics, with detailed schedules and results available online.

Overview of the Olympics Schedule

Competitions begin on July 24 with preliminary rounds in archery, soccer, handball, and rugby. Swimming events will run from July 27 to August 4, and track and field events will take place from August 1 to 11. The marathon, traditionally the final athletic event, will be held on the last day.

Here is a full schedule, the Paris Games organizers note it is subject to change.

Wednesday, July 24

Football (soccer)

Rugby Sevens

Thursday, July 25

Archery

Football (soccer)

Handball

Rugby Sevens

Friday, July 26

Opening Ceremony

Saturday, July 27

Artistic Gymnastics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling Road

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football (soccer)

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Shooting

Skateboarding

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

Sunday, July 28

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling Mountain Bike

Equestrian

Fencing

Football (soccer)

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

Monday, July 29

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling Mountain Bike

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

Tuesday, July 30

3×3 Basketball

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Equestrian

Fencing

Football (soccer)

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Sailing

Shooting

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Wednesday, July 31

3×3 Basketball

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football (soccer)

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Sailing

Shooting

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Thursday, Aug. 1

3×3 Basketball

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling BMX Racing

Equestrian

Fencing

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

Friday, Aug. 2

3×3 Basketball

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling BMX Racing

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football (soccer)

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Trampoline Gymnastics

Volleyball

Water Polo

Saturday, Aug. 3

3×3 Basketball

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling Road

Equestrian

Fencing

Football (soccer)

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

Sunday, Aug. 4

3×3 Basketball

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Cycling Road

Equestrian

Fencing

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

Monday, Aug. 5

3×3 Basketball

Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Beach Volleyball

Canoe Slalom

Cycling Track

Diving

Equestrian

Football (soccer)

Hockey

Sailing

Shooting

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Wrestling

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Sprint

Cycling Track

Diving

Equestrian

Football (soccer)

Handball

Hockey

Sailing

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Volleyball

Water Polo

Wrestling

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Sprint

Cycling Track

Diving

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Sailing

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Thursday, Aug. 8

Athletics

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoe Sprint

Cycling Track

Diving

Football (soccer)

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Marathon Swimming

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Sailing

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Friday, Aug. 9

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoe Sprint

Cycling Track

Diving

Football (soccer)

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Marathon Swimming

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Saturday, Aug. 10

Artistic Swimming

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoe Sprint

Cycling Track

Diving

Football (soccer)

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Sunday, Aug. 11

Basketball

Handball

Modern Pentathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Will the Olympics TV schedule be live or delayed?

There will be both live and tape-delayed coverage of the Olympics airing on TV. At least nine hours of coverage will be broadcast each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream events from the 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.