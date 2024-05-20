Jesse Spencer Siblings: Inside the Medical Dynasty of the Actor’s Family

Jesse Spencer is an Australian-American actor and musician best known for his roles in Neighbours and Chicago Fire.

He began acting as a child, starring as Billy Kennedy on Neighbours from 1994 to 2000, for which he received two Logie Award nominations.

Spencer is also a musician and plays the violin in the charity band Band from TV with his former House co-star Hugh Laurie.

He became a U.S. citizen in 2021 after marrying American neuroscientist Kali Woodruff Carr in 2020.

Despite playing many American characters, Spencer maintains his Australian accent when not in character.

Siblings

Spencer has three siblings, all of whom work in the medical field.

His older brother Tarney Spencer is an oculoplastic surgeon while his other older brother Luke Spencer is an orthopedic surgeon.

His younger sister Polly Spencer works as an anesthetist.

Spencer’s father Rodney Spencer is also a radiologist.

The actor has joked that while he plays a doctor on TV in House, his family members are actual doctors in real life.

Career

Spencer’s acting career began with his role as Billy Kennedy on the Australian soap opera Neighbours from 1994 to 2000, earning him two Logie Award nominations.

He then appeared in films like Uptown Girls and Swimming Upstream.

In 2004, Spencer gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Dr. Robert Chase on the acclaimed medical drama House, a role he played for all eight seasons until 2012.

Following this success, he took on the role of firefighter Matthew Casey on the NBC series Chicago Fire from 2012 to 2021, with appearances in spin-offs like Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Despite being Australian, Spencer has been lauded for his ability to authentically portray American characters while maintaining his native accent.

His talent has earned him various accolades, including a Grammy Award nomination for his contribution to the House soundtrack.

Beyond acting, Spencer is a skilled musician who plays the violin in the charity band Band from TV alongside his former House co-star Hugh Laurie.

He is also actively involved in supporting charitable causes such as the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

Awards and accolades

Spencer has garnered recognition for his acting prowess through various nominations and awards:

He was nominated for Most Popular Actor at the 1998 and 1999 Logie Awards for his role in Neighbours.

In 2005, Spencer received a nomination for Choice TV Breakout Performance – Male at the Teen Choice Awards for his portrayal in House.

Additionally, he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work on House.

Spencer was honored with a Golden Boomerang at the 2006 Australians in Film Breakthrough Awards for his performance in House.

His recognition extended to being featured in People Magazine’s 100 Most Beautiful People issue in 2007.

Personal life

Spencer has been married to Dr. Kali Woodruff Carr since 2020.

The couple met in 2014 at a Chicago music festival and got engaged during a hike in the Peruvian Andes.

They tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Neptune Beach, Florida.

Kali Woodruff Carr is a research scientist specializing in developmental cognitive neuroscience.