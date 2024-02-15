Track Legend Henry Rono is Dead

Kenya’s athletics community is mourning the loss of track legend Henry Rono who passed away on Thursday morning in Nairobi.

Rono who died at the age of 72, had been admitted to Nairobi South Hospital for the past ten days.

“Athletics Kenya is saddened to announce and notify the public of the demise of former Athlete Mr Henry Rono which occurred today at 10.30am,” said Athletics Kenya.

“On behalf of Athletics Kenya Executive Committee and athletics fraternity, we wish to convey our sincere heartfelt condolence to his family, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity during this trying moment. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The deceased dominated the track, setting an astounding four world records within just 81 days back in the 70s and 80s.

Rono is a former record holder of the 3000 meters steeplechase, a record he held for over a decade.

He also twice set the world record for the 5000 meters, in 1978 and again in 1981.

The fallen legend has won gold medals in the 10,000m and 3,000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth and African Games in Edmonton and Algiers, respectively.