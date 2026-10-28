Herder killed, NPR officer missing after suspected Ethiopian raiders attack Kibish, Turkana 

A Turkana herder was shot dead, two people injured and a National Police Reservist (NPR) officer reported missing following an armed livestock raid in Kibish Sub-County, Turkana County.

The attack occurred on Monday, October 26, 2026, at around noon in the Lokoliram grazing fields, where herders and their livestock were targeted by suspected armed raiders believed to be from Ethiopia’s Nyangatom community.

According to police, NPR officers conducting routine patrols in the area attempted to repel the attackers but were overwhelmed.

The deceased was identified as Kialai Lugulei, 18, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

One NPR officer was reported missing following the confrontation. Authorities had launched efforts to establish his whereabouts.

Two other victims sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

Both injured victims were treated at Kibish Health Centre and discharged in stable condition.

The attackers reportedly stole an undetermined number of livestock and drove them towards Ethiopia.

Following the incident, Kibish Sub-County Police Commander Sammy Nyongesa mobilised a multi-agency response team comprising the General Duty (GD), General Service Unit (GSU) and Administration Police (AP) officers to respond to the attack.

Security teams launched an active patrol to trace the missing NPR officer, recover the stolen livestock and restore calm in the affected area.

The incident highlights persistent security challenges along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, where armed raids and livestock theft threaten the safety and livelihoods of pastoralist communities.

And a 35-year-old man was shot dead and another herder seriously injured in an attack by suspected Samburu bandits in Isiolo County.

The incident, reported on October 26, 2026, involved the theft of an unspecified number of sheep and goats before security officers launched a pursuit.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Siath Jawan, a 35-year-old.

The attackers reportedly fled with the stolen livestock following the shooting.

Officers from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), working alongside National Police Reservists (NPRs), pursued the suspected bandits and caught up with them, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

The officers subsequently overpowered the suspects and recovered all the stolen livestock, according to the report.

The injured was rushed to Isiolo Level 4 Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

Jawan’s body was also taken to the same hospital and preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The areas remain under a special operation aimed at addressing banditry.