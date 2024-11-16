Here’s how much money Mike Tyson and Jake Paul got paid for their fight

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium on Friday night was a hotly anticipated affair that, um, didn’t quite live up to the hype.

The fight technically wasn’t free to watch, but anyone with a Netflix subscription could tune in to watch see the fight.

Not bad, considering the cost of a Netflix subscription is far less than what high-profile boxing pay-per-views have historically cost.

Somewhat less clear was how much Tyson and Paul earned for the fight.

Neither side, nor Netflix, have officially disclosed how much the fighters are getting paid.

But a hint here or there, some analysis from boxing experts and a look at the recent payouts for major fights can give us a rough idea.

Reports have indicated that Paul was getting $40 million just for getting in the ring, and that Tyson was set to take home $20 million of his own. Paul mentioned the $40 million in a previous press conference — and then offered to bet his purse at the pre-fight press conference this week.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” Paul said at a press conference in August.

USA Today reported that boxing industry expertsestimated Tyson’s take-home to be $20 million, although Tyson didn’t confirm that number when he was being interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year.

We’ve seen massive boxing payouts before — most memorably in 2017, when UFC star Conor McGregor got in the ring with boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

The Telegraph reported that McGregor earned $30 million for that fight, while Mayweather took home $100 million.

Granted, both of those fighters were active pros, and roughly in their prime.

The Tyson vs. Paul fight was a much different scenario — but still plenty lucrative for all involved.