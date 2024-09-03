Ex-Aide to N.Y. Governor Arrested as Secret Chinese Agent, Prosecutors Allege

A former top aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Linda Sun, has been arrested on federal charges of secretly acting as an agent for the Chinese government. Authorities allege that Sun, 41, exploited her high-ranking state government roles to advance the interests of the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party, receiving millions of dollars in return. Her husband, Chris Hu, 40, was also arrested for his involvement in the scheme.

Sun faces charges including violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering, while Hu is charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and misuse of means of identification. Both pleaded not guilty and were released on bond—Sun on a $1.5 million bond and Hu on a $500,000 bond.

The arrests follow an FBI raid on the couple’s $3.5 million Long Island home six weeks earlier. Sun, who worked in state government for about 15 years, held positions in both Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration and Governor Hochul’s, serving as deputy chief of staff to the latter until her dismissal in March 2023 for “misconduct.” Prosecutors allege that Sun blocked Taiwanese officials from meeting with New York state officials, altered state messaging to favor Chinese interests, and facilitated the unauthorized entry of Chinese government representatives into the U.S. by providing false invitation letters.

In exchange, Sun received millions of dollars, luxury goods, and other benefits, which the couple used to purchase properties and luxury vehicles. After leaving Hochul’s office, Sun briefly served as a deputy secretary in the state Labor Department.

Via NBCNews