Here’s Why Simone Biles Skipped the Opening Ceremony in Paris

While you saw Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kelsey Plum, Coco Gauff, and a number of Team USA’s other superstars at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics, one missing megastar was Simone Biles.

Simone Biles’ mother announced Friday that Simone would be skipping the Opening Ceremony’s floating Parade of Nations to rest up for her competitions, but did stress the gymnast is feeling good.

“The first competition is Sunday, which is woman’s qualifier, and of course she needs to rest up before that competition,” Simone’s mother, Nellie Biles, told NBC News’ Hoda Kotb during the live ceremony broadcast.

“She is feeling really good. Spoke to her this morning and she’s doing great.”

Nellie Biles said Simone is happy her family and support group of 17 strong will be there to cheer her on in Paris.

How to watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Olympics

The four-time gold medalist will participate in at least three individual events in Paris, giving her the opportunity to nearly double her gold medal count.

Biles will participate in the women’s all-around and women’s floor exercise competitions, as well as the women’s balance beam competition.

The Olympic legend won gold in the women’s all-around and women’s floor exercise competitions in 2016 in Rio, and also earned bronze in the women’s balance beam competition that same year.

Biles made headlines during the 2020 competition when she discovered she had the twisties and withdrew from the team final and individual all-around to focus on her mental health. She bounced back before competition ended, though, and walked away with a bronze medal in the balance beam to go along with silver in the team event.

After a two-year hiatus, Biles, 27, proved to be just as dominant in her 2023 return to the international stage as she was at her first Olympics in 2016. She won the individual all-around title at the gymnastics world championships in October and breezed through last month’s U.S. Olympic trials.

