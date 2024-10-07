High Court Declines To Stop Gachagua Impeachment Process

The High Court for the second time on Monday declined to grant orders stopping the impeachment proceedings on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The matter was mentioned on Monday before Justice Bahati Mwamuye, who directed the matter filed by Cleopas Malalah be placed before the Presiding Judge of the High Court Chacha Mwita for further directions.

At the same time, in an application seeking to have all matters challenging the impeachment process consolidated, the National Assembly says that the matters raise similar issues and should be conjoined for interrogation by the Court to promote efficient and expeditious disposal of the Petitions.

“There are so far before the High Court in Nairobi and other stations across the country thirteen (13) Petitions all challenging the removal by impeachment of H.E Rigathi Gachagua as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” reads the application.

On September 30, the court declined to issue orders stopping Parliament from processing an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion filed by ex-UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala sought to bar the National Assembly and the Senate from tabling, debating, considering, or acting upon any motion seeking to oust DP Gachagua.

Malala argued that both Houses lack the required two-thirds gender rule threshold and therefore have breached the Constitutional provisions.

Gachagua denies any wrongdoing, saying it is a political witch hunt because of supporting his Mt. Kenya backyard.

Public participation in the impeachment has been going on, but most Kenyans want both Gachagua and president William Ruto who is not on trial to vacate office.

Kenyans have also used the opportunity to read the riot act to the Kenya Kwanza leadership, demanding accountability and better governance.

Gachagua is facing abuse of office charges and violation of the law as the impeachment threatens to end his political career.