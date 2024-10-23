High Court to Rule Today on Kithure Kindiki’s Swearing-In as Deputy President

The High Court is set to make a crucial ruling tomorrow regarding the suspension of Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki’s swearing-in. This follows a series of legal challenges surrounding his appointment by President William Ruto and his subsequent approval by the National Assembly.

Earlier this evening, the High Court rejected an attempt by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to block a three-judge bench, appointed by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, from hearing his impeachment case. Gachagua had also sought to secure orders to prevent Kindiki’s swearing-in following his own removal from office. The court’s ruling will have significant implications for Kindiki’s prospects as the next Deputy President.

The position of Deputy President has drawn intense scrutiny in the wake of Gachagua’s impeachment. Kindiki’s supporters argue that he possesses the qualifications and experience needed for the role, while his critics raise concerns about the legal complexities surrounding his appointment. Tomorrow’s ruling will determine whether Kindiki can officially assume his new responsibilities.

If the court lifts the injunction, Kindiki will be sworn in and begin his duties as Deputy President. However, if the court upholds the suspension, his swearing-in could be delayed indefinitely, prolonging the uncertainty around the office of the Deputy President. This uncertainty has heightened tensions among political factions, all of whom are eagerly awaiting the court’s decision.

Legal experts suggest that the ruling could set an important precedent for future cases related to political appointments and impeachment processes. As the country awaits the court’s verdict, the outcome will not only shape Kindiki’s future but may also have far-reaching implications for the political landscape in Kenya.