High Court upholds corruption convictions of Waititu, co-accused

The High Court upheld the conviction and sentence of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his co-accused in an appeal involving multiple corruption-related offences.

The co-accused are Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangari Ndungu; former Kiambu County Chief Officer for Roads, Transport, Public Works and Utilities Luka Mwangi Wahinya and Charles Chege Mbuthia, a director of Testimony Enterprises Limited.

The appellants had challenged their convictions on charges of conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office, engaging in fraudulent practices in procurement and fraudulent acquisition of public property arising from matters during Waititu’s tenure as Kiambu Governor.

In a ruling delivered by Lady Justice Rose Ougo, the High Court upheld the convictions on the other charges and overturned the subordinate court’s acquittal on the money laundering charges.

The court further revoked the bonds granted to the appellants, ordering that Susan Wangari Ndungu be detained at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, while Ferdinand Waititu, Luka Mwangi Wahinya and Charles Chege Mbuthia are detained at Nairobi Remand Prison pending mitigation and sentencing on the Money Laundering charges before the subordinate court.

The court granted the appellants 14 days within which to appeal the decision.

The prosecution was led by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (SDDPP) Vincent Monda and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP) Faith Mwila.

The matter is scheduled for mitigation and sentencing at the Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court on October 19, 2026.