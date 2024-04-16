Hilton Hotel Invites Bids for Its 52.49% Shareholding

Hilton International has invited bids for the purchase of its iconic Hilton Hotel located at the heart of the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The company, through Knight Frank, has invited interested parties to submit their bids for the 59.42% shareholding in the hotel.

Interested parties have been asked to submit evidence showing that they are legally incorporated or registered. Individuals will be required to submit copies of their identification cards or passports.

Those looking to acquire the shares will also need to share with Frank Knight their company profiles or track record for similar acquisitions, demonstrate financial muscle to acquire the shares, and a letter from a reputable bank clarifying availability of resources to undertake the same.

Prospective buyers will have to submit their expression of interest via email by 11 am on May 7.

Hilton ceased operations on December 18, 2022, after 53 years of business.

As such, the William Ruto-led administration sought to sell the iconic building which was part of its plan to privatize loss making ventures.

The State holds a 40.57 per cent stake in International Hotels Kenya Limited, owner of Hilton Hotel.

Last year, the government privatized 11 parastatals among them Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kenya Seed Company Limited, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (N-KCC).

Others were; National Oil Company of Kenya (NOCK), Numerical Machining Complex, Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, Rivatex East Africa Limited, Western Kenya Rice Mills Ltd and Mwea Rice Mills.