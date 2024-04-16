Popularity of Prefabs Rises in Kenya Due to High Construction Costs

Prefabricated houses, or prefabs, are slowly becoming popular in Kenya as builders embrace modern technologies to dodge rising construction costs.

According to Construction Kenya, the houses are constructed using a technology that sees skeleton frames of buildings fabricated in a factory and then transported to a construction site for assembly.

This technology helps cut costs while preventing material waste. It also allows faster build times—regardless of the weather—as much of the work occurs indoors.

Although prefab houses are widely accepted in developed countries, the major problem faced by prefabricated house dealers in Kenya is the citizens’ lack of understanding of how technology works.

“It is important, therefore, to educate the general public on how to build prefabricated houses and the benefits of prefab houses—which are arguably the future of housing in Kenya and the rest of the world.”

How Prefabricated Houses Are Constructed

The initial process of building prefabricated houses is similar to building a conventional home. It begins with acquiring a plot, designing the home, and getting approvals.

However, a homeowner needs to contact a prefab architect to ‘build’ the house at a factory, after which the parts are transported to the plot for assembly.

Homebuyers with unique plans and ideas can work with an in-house architect at the factory or hire their architect to design their house.

Here is a step-by-step guide for building a prefabricated house:

Floor Assembly: The process begins by assembling the floors. A wood frame is placed under the floor to attach the wall panels. Wall Panels Installation: Wall panels are attached to the floor frame with bolts and nuts. They are insulated, and doors and windows are cut out before the panels are attached. Wiring and Plumbing: Once the house’s structure is in place, electrical wiring, plumbing, and drywall-–including the ceiling-–are integrated. Roofing: Once the rest of the house has been assembled, the roofing system can either be set on top of the walls or attached to the roof on-site. Final Touches: The exterior and interior finishes include wall painting and installation of cabinets, siding, vanities, and backsplashes. Transportation: The house is moved to the owner’s plot for assembly at this stage. The size of the road, overhangs and powerlines can limit the transportation of the modules. Installation: Once the modules arrive at the site, they should be checked for cracks and other damage. After confirmation, technicians use heavy-duty cables to lift the units that come together at points known as marriage walls.

The National Housing Corporation is promoting a campaign to encourage using expanded polystyrene (EPS) panels in construction, boosting the supply of affordable housing in the country.

EPS panels are made of polystyrene (the white material used in electronics packaging) and are considered safe and affordable building materials.

These panels can deliver stronger structures than conventional stones while slashing construction costs.

Karmod prefab houses build custom architectural homes, empowering developers and architects with a high-quality and sustainable construction method.

Karmod prefab social house buildings were established in 1986 and have specialised in manufacturing Prefabricated social house buildings for over 35 years.

A Turkish investor, Karmod, says he is looking to partner with the Government and private sectors to provide decent, low-cost housing units across East Africa.