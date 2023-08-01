Hindi MCA Njagaa Attacked by Suspected Terrorists in Lamu

Hindi MCA James Njagaa has been attacked by suspected terrorists at Lango la Simba in Lamu county.

Njagaa was in the car with his family at the time of the attack.

The legislator and his family were saved by Nyongoro special forces and rushed to Witu Health Centre where they are receiving first aid.

Security forces from the Special Operations Group and the forest rangers responded to the incident and rescued the injured victims.

As a result of the attack, several vehicles and buses heading to Mombasa were stopped at Witu area.

Lamu West Deputy County Commissioner Gabriel Kioni confirmed the incident and added the injured were taken to hospital after the Tuesday morning incident.

Witnesses said the terrorists attacked three civilian vehicles in Lamu on Tuesday morning August 1.

The gang targeted the vehicles using the Lamu-Witu route using Rocket Propelled Grenades and assault rifles, police and witnesses said.

A security team that responded to the scene was attacked by an RPG to delay their response.

This delayed the response in general amid fears of more deaths.

More security was sent to the ground to pursue the attackers.

This comes days after the same gang killed a police reservist and injured two others in Biyamathowa borehole 20 kilometers outside Dadaab refugee Camp in Garissa County.

The incident happened on July 28, officials said adding more personnel had been sent to pursue the attackers.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kindiki said this follows an increase of terror related attacks along the Kenya-Somalia border in the past months.

“The Government will delay the planned reopening of Kenya-Somalia border points until we conclusively deal with the recent spate of terror attacks and cross-border crime.”

“We have postponed the plans to reopen the main borders in Mandera, Wajir, here Liboi and Kiunga due to the increased attacks by the terrorists in the past months. We will deal with them first then continue with the plans,” he said.

And with the ongoing operation in parts of Somalia against the al Shabaab, Kenya expects the attacks in the border region will continue.

The gang behind the attacks cross from Somalia and launch them amid a campaign to address the issue.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

Kenyan troops are in Somalia under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to help in fighting the al-Shabaab terror group. KDF went to Somalia in October 2011.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...