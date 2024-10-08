His Excellency Paul BIYA: Africa’s Longest-Serving President

His Excellency Paul BIYA was born on February 13, 1933, in Mvomeka’a, Meyomessala Subdivision, Dja-et-Lobo Division, South Region, Cameroon. He is the son of Etienne MVONDO ASSAM and Anastasie EYENGA ELLE.

Paul BIYA became Cameroon’s second Head of State on November 6, 1982, following the resignation of President Ahmadou AHIDJO on November 4, 1982.

Education:

Primary and Secondary Education:

June 1948: C.E.P.E. at Catholic School Nden.

1948-1950: St. Tharcissius Pre-seminary, Edea.

1950-1954: Minor Seminary, Akono.

June 1953: B.E.P.C.

1954-1956: Lycée Général Leclerc.

June 1955: Baccalauréat 1ère partie.

June 1956: Baccalauréat 2ème partie (philosophy).

Higher Education:

Lycée Louis Le Grand, Paris.

Université Paris Sorbonne (Faculty of Law).

Institut d’Études Politiques, Paris.

Institut des Hautes Études d’Outre-Mer.

Academic Qualifications:

1960: Licence in Public Law.

1961: Diplôme from Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris.

1962: Diplôme from Institut des Hautes Études d’Outre-Mer (IHEOM).

1963: Diplôme d’Études Supérieures in Public Law.

Decorations:

Paul BIYA has received numerous awards and distinctions, including:

Grand Master of National Orders.

Commander of the National Order, exceptional class (Germany).

Commander of the National Order (Tunisia).

Grand Cross of the Senegalese National Order of Merit.

Grand Officer of the Legion of Honour (France).

Great Commander of the Medal of St. George (United Kingdom).

Grand Collar of the Ouissam Mohammadi Order (Morocco).

Grand Commander of the Order of Nigeria.

Doctor Honoris Causa of the University of Maryland (USA).

Honorary Professor at the University of Beijing (China).

Several other decorations from various countries.

Career:

October 1962 : Appointed Chargé de Mission at the Presidency of the Republic after returning from Paris.

: Appointed Chargé de Mission at the Presidency of the Republic after returning from Paris. January 1964 : Director of Cabinet of the Minister of National Education, Youth Affairs, and Culture.

: Director of Cabinet of the Minister of National Education, Youth Affairs, and Culture. July 1965 : Secretary-General of the Ministry of National Education, Youth Affairs, and Culture.

: Secretary-General of the Ministry of National Education, Youth Affairs, and Culture. December 1967 : Director of the Civil Cabinet of the President of the Republic.

: Director of the Civil Cabinet of the President of the Republic. January 1968 : Appointed Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic while serving as Director of the Civil Cabinet.

: Appointed Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic while serving as Director of the Civil Cabinet. August 1968 : Minister, Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic.

: Minister, Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic. June 1970 : Minister of State, Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic.

: Minister of State, Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic. June 1975 : Prime Minister of the United Republic of Cameroon.

: Prime Minister of the United Republic of Cameroon. June 1979: Constitutional successor to the President of the Republic.

On November 6, 1982, Paul BIYA was sworn in as President of the United Republic of Cameroon, becoming the second President in the country’s history. This followed the resignation of President Ahmadou AHIDJO on November 4, 1982. At the time of his ascension, Paul BIYA was the 1st Vice-President of the Central Committee of the Cameroon National Union (CNU) and a member of the Political Bureau of the Party.

He has since been re-elected multiple times: on January 14, 1984, April 24, 1988, October 11, 1992, October 11, 1997, October 10, 2004, October 9, 2011, and October 7, 2018. BIYA became the President of the Cameroon National Union (CNU) on September 14, 1984, and later the President of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) on March 24, 1985.

In 1990, Paul BIYA restored multiparty democracy by enacting a law on associations and political parties, ending a period of de facto one-party rule since 1966. As of today, over 200 political parties have been legalized. Despite the CPDM’s electoral victories in 1997, 2002, 2007, and 2013, BIYA has consistently formed inclusive governments, with multiple parties represented in both the government and legislature.

Publications:

Paul BIYA is the author of Communal Liberalism, a political essay published in 1987 by Editions Marcel Fabre, Lausanne. The book, translated into several languages, outlines his vision for economic liberalism, national solidarity, social justice, and the peaceful coexistence of diverse communities. It also advocates the modernization of the state and international cooperation.

Personal Life:

Paul BIYA is married to Chantal Pulchérie BIYA. They have three children: Frank BIYA, Paul BIYA Junior, and Anastasie Brenda BIYA EYENGA