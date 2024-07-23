fbpx
    Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma Confirms ODM’s Support for Ruto’s Government

    In a surprising turn of events, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has contradicted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s recent dismissal of reports suggesting a collaboration between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga. Kaluma, speaking in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed that Raila Odinga is indeed set to submit names for consideration in Ruto’s cabinet.

    Kaluma refuted Mohamed’s claims, asserting that any ODM members appointed to the cabinet will do so with the full endorsement of the party. He emphasized that the ODM had reached a consensus to cooperate with President Ruto in governing the country.

    “We met as ODM and resolved this matter. I am addressing this to clear up any confusion. Some are suggesting that if ODM MPs are appointed to the cabinet, they will act independently. We have made our decision, and when ODM speaks, it reflects the position of Azimio,” Kaluma stated.

    He further justified the decision by highlighting the principle that all Kenyans, regardless of their region, have the right to be considered for leadership roles. Kaluma’s statements were met with disruptions from some Azimio leaders, requiring intervention from Speaker Moses Wetangula to restore order.

    Kaluma also commended President Ruto for his recent cabinet appointments and urged for the swift approval of additional nominees proposed by ODM leader Raila Odinga. “We are at a critical juncture where this house must provide the leadership the nation needs,” Kaluma noted. “I commend the President for his appointments and request that the remaining nominations from ‘Baba’ be expedited for approval within the week.”

