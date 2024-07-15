Honoring a Transformative Leader: DIG APS Noor Gabow’s Legacy

In a distinguished career marked by innovation, dedication, and a profound commitment to service, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service (APS), Noor Gabow, leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

Redeployed to the public service by President William Ruto on July 12, Gabow’s tenure in the APS has been transformative, ushering in a series of reforms and initiatives that have significantly strengthened the force and enhanced its capabilities.

His departure will have an impact on the service at large given how it was done.

However many insiders believe the structures he had put in place will enable the service to survive all forms of threats ahead.

He has served in the position since 2018 during which he transformed the APS.

Transformative Healthcare Initiatives

One of Gabow’s notable achievements is the establishment of a Level 4 hospital at the Border Police Unit headquarters.

This facility has not only improved healthcare access for officers but has also underscored Gabow’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the APS personnel.

The hospital stands as a testament to its vision of a holistic approach to service, ensuring that officers receive comprehensive medical care while serving the nation.

Pioneering Reforms and Peacekeeping Missions

Under Gabow’s leadership, the APS underwent radical reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and operational effectiveness.

He was instrumental in the deployment of the first APS team to peacekeeping missions in Somalia, marking a significant milestone in the service’s history.

His active involvement in the Haiti missions, where over 60 per cent of the personnel are drawn from the APS, further highlights his dedication to global peace and security. Others are from the General Service Unit. This was a remarkable achievement so far.

Innovative Units and Strategic Developments

Gabow’s tenure saw the establishment of several specialized units within the APS, including the Water Police Unit, the SWAT team comprised entirely of female officers, the Mining Police Unit, and the Energy Police Unit.

These units have been pivotal in addressing emerging security challenges and enhancing the APS’s operational scope.

In addition to these specialized units, Gabow oversaw the completion of a stalled mess complex at the Administration Police Training College (APTC) that was started in 1987 and the construction of key facilities at the college.

He also established the Special Operations Group (SOG) headquarters at Mbataru in Meru County, which has been critical in enhancing the APS’s specialized response capabilities. SOG is a new kid on the block so far and is dependable in many ways.

APS has transformed over the years since 2018 under Gabow. The news units under APS now are the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Police Unit (BPU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Security of Government Buildings Unit (SGB) and Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU).

Enhanced Training and Command Structure

Gabow’s commitment to excellence is further reflected in the establishment of the Regional Border Training Centre and the ATOUR in the Border Police Unit.

These facilities have been crucial in providing advanced training and improving the operational effectiveness of APS personnel. Moreover, Gabow rejuvenated command and leadership within the APS by injecting young and energetic commanders into field and unit command levels, ensuring a dynamic and responsive force.

Improved Logistical Preparedness

Another significant aspect of Gabow’s leadership was the enhancement of logistical preparedness and kitting for officers.

This initiative ensured that APS personnel were well-equipped to handle their duties efficiently and effectively, further bolstering the service’s operational capabilities.

A Legacy of Dedication and Excellence

Gabow leaves the service in a better place than he found it, though lingering issues of equality within the NPS remain to be addressed. He came in during a transitional period to the restructured NPS and has steered the APS to a more advanced state. The incoming DIG now faces the challenge of growing the personnel and ensuring equality in the command of the APS as a constituent service of the NPS.

DIG Noor Gabow’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication, innovative leadership, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His contributions have not only strengthened the Administration Police Service but have also set a high standard for future leaders to emulate. As he embarks on his new role in the public service, the APS and the nation at large celebrate a leader whose impact will be felt for many years to come.

By Collins Mopao

Mopao is a security and governance expert