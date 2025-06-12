Hoon Lee Siblings: All About Tony Lee

Hoon Lee, born Tong Hoon Lee on July 18, 1973, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is an American actor renowned for his versatile performances across stage, film, and television.

A Harvard University graduate with a degree in English literature and environmental studies in 1994, Lee initially pursued a career in the tech industry as a creative director and interface designer before transitioning to acting.

His multicultural background, with parents Jung Ja Lee and Moon Soo Lee, has influenced his artistic journey, leading him to portray complex characters in various mediums.

Lee is married to Sekiya Lavone Billman, whom he met in 2001 during a theater production in Taipei, Taiwan, and they wed in October 2008.

Currently residing in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lee has established himself as a dynamic presence in the entertainment industry.

Career

Siblings

Hoon has one known sibling, his brother Tony Lee, who is a distinguished club volleyball coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Tony gained recognition for leading his team to victory in the 2014 nationals competition and received the prestigious Gordon Y. Billard Award in 2025 for his contributions to the MIT community.

Career

Lee’s career spans a remarkable range of roles in theater, television, film, and voice acting, showcasing his adaptability and talent.

His Broadway debut came in 2001 with the satirical musical Urinetown, followed by appearances in Flower Drum Song and Pacific Overtures.

His portrayal of the King of Siam in the Lincoln Center’s Tony-winning revival of The King and I from September 2015 to April 2016 marked a significant milestone, earning him critical acclaim.

Off-Broadway, Lee has shone in productions like The Winter’s Tale at Yale Repertory Theatre, Hamlet and Love’s Labor’s Lost at The Public Theatre, and Yellow Face, where he originated the role of DHH, David Henry Hwang’s alter ego.

On television, Lee is best known for playing Job, a cross-dressing computer hacker, in the Cinemax series Banshee from 2013 to 2016, a role that highlighted his ability to blend intensity and nuance.

Other notable TV roles include Reggie Woo in Bosch (2015–2018), Dr. Park in Outcast, and Wang Chao in Warrior (2019–2023), a series inspired by Bruce Lee.

As a voice actor, Lee has lent his talents to iconic characters like Splinter in the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and Shredder in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.