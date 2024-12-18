House Ethics Committee votes to release Matt Gaetz report

The US House Ethics Committee has voted to release its report on former Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, two sources familiar with the matter have told the BBC’s US partner, CBS News.

The report follows a years-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. It is expected to be released in the coming days.

House Republicans previously blocked Democratic efforts to unveil the results of the report into the former Florida representative, but during a vote on 5 December, two Republicans voted to release the report, according to CBS.

Gaetz, who has denied any wrongdoing, said on Wednesday: “I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me.”

He added: “Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body.”

Gaetz resigned from Congress last month after President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate him to lead the US Department of Justice.

But he withdrew his name from consideration for the role just a week later following a backlash from Democrats and Republicans and debate over whether to release the committee’s report.

Gaetz said at the time that he hoped to avoid a “needlessly protracted Washington scuffle”.

The 42-year-old has since said he will not return to Congress for the next term, instead launching a new show on the Trump-aligned One America News Network in January.

The ethics committee declined to comment on the news that it had voted to release the report, which was first reported by CNN.

It has previously said Gaetz was under investigation for sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and bribery.

A woman who attended a 2017 party with him has testified to the House committee that she saw the then-congressman having sex with a minor, according to the woman’s lawyer.

The same lawyer alleged that Gaetz paid this witness and another woman to have sex with him.

In the same X post on Wednesday, Gaetz wrote: “It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanised, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now.”

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has described the investigation into him as a “smear campaign”.

The Department of Justice – which Trump had initially tapped Gaetz to lead – also investigated an allegation that he had sex with a minor but ultimately did not file any criminal charges against him.

Joel Greenberg, Gaetz’s one-time friend, was the lone person charged in the justice department’s sex trafficking investigation. He co-operated with investigators and reportedly told prosecutors information about multiple others, including Gaetz.

Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after agreeing to plead guilty to multiple federal charges, including underage sex trafficking, wire fraud, stalking, identity theft, producing a fake ID card, and conspiring to defraud the US government.

By BBC News