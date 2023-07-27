House Help In Murder Of Kilifi Chief Officer Rahab Karisa Arraigned

The prime suspect in the murder of Rahab Karisa, a Chief Officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy in Kilifi County was on Thursday arraigned at Kilifi Law court.

Justice Justus Kituki granted the prosecution 14 days to detain Diana Naliaka Wanyonyi to enable police to complete investigations into the matter.

Naliaka, who worked as a house help at the late Karisa’s home is said to have stabbed her boss on July 20.

She then fled to an unknown location.

On July 25, Naliaka was arrested in Kakamega while fleeing to Uganda.

The case will be mentioned on August 17, 2023. Police investigators say she stabbed the employer after an argument over money.

Rahab had just arrived from a week-long work tour of Italy when an argument ensued between her and her aunt, and the house help.

Investigators said that Rahab found Sh32,000 missing from the Sh100,000 she had been keeping in her house.

One of their neighbours said they heard someone scream once but no one thought much about it until they started hearing commotion in the compound.

Rahab was stabbed to death by her house help in Mnarani, Kilifi county on July 20 morning, police said.

