Satellite internet uses satellites to send and receive data. This type of internet can even reach remote places where cable or fiber internet is not available.

In this article, we will talk about the working and the benefits of satellite internet in detail. Let’s have a look!

How Does Satellite Internet Work?

Satellite internet works by using communication satellites in space instead of cables. When you use the internet, your device sends a signal to a satellite dish at your home. This dish then sends the signal to a satellite in space.

The satellite then sends the signal to a ground station on Earth, which is connected to the main internet. In this way, data is sent and received between devices and the satellite.

Five Parts of the Satellite Internet System

There are five main parts of the satellite internet system:

Internet-Ready Device

The first part is an internet-ready device, like your computer or phone, which you use to go online. When you open a website or app on your device, it sends a request to the modem.

Modem/Router

The second part is the modem, which connects your device to the satellite dish. The router provides Wi-Fi, allowing multiple devices to connect.

With a router, you can use the internet on different devices at the same time.

Satellite Dish

The next part is the satellite dish. This is a dish installed on the roof of your home. It sends and receives signals to and from the satellite in space.

Satellite in Space

The satellite orbits high above the Earth. It receives signals from your dish and sends them to the ground station. It also sends data from the ground station back to your dish.

Network Operations Center (NOC)

The network operation center is the last part of the satellite internet system, which connects to the main internet. It receives signals from the satellite and sends them to the internet.

Benefits of Satellite Internet

Let’s discuss some benefits of a satellite internet system:

Works in Remote Areas: One of the best things about satellite internet is that it even works in remote places where cable or fiber internet cannot reach.

No Need for Cables: Another benefit of satellite internet is that it does not require cables or phone lines. This makes it easier to set up in areas without existing infrastructure.

Covers Large Areas: Only a few satellites can provide reliable internet service to a large area.