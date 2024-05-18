How Lack of Pilots Unearthed Deep Division Between Ruto, Gachagua

The absence of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from the public limelight has sparked speculations on the possible cause of rift in the Kenya Kwanza government.

This seems to be pitting the DP and his boss William Ruto on one side and a section of leaders in his Central backyard.

Gachagua has missed at least 11 key events in the past weeks prompting question on where he could be and why.

His office has declined to explain his sudden absence.

Whereas some of his handlers are downplaying the absence, others see divisions in the government.

The president and his deputy have not spoken for more than a week now, officials aware said.

Insiders revealed the divisions broke out after April 18 2024 when a military chopper crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet and killed Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla and ten others.

This was after president Ruto who is in this case the Commander in Chief of the armed forces demanded to know why Gen Ogolla and his team used the aircraft that crashed moments after taking off.

The Bell Huey II that crashed with Gen Ogolla is an upgraded version of the popular Bell UH-1H medium-lift helicopter.

The upgrade kit uses refurbished zero-timed airframes together with upgraded engines, drive trains, avionics, and rotors.

He was informed there was another plane in he military that he could have used that day but there was no pilot to fly it.

When he asked where the pilot was, he was informed the DP had taken the one remaining for his use.

He is said to have ordered the pilot to be recalled immediately and ordered that the DP uses the police pilots.

The Augusta chopper that the DP uses for his operations belongs to the police.

Two pilots who had been flying the president and the DP had around that time resigned from the military for greener pastures.

Insiders say the DP was shocked by the move and has avoided using the police chopper.

Come on May 10, the DP was supposed to fly to Bomet to participate in the national tree-planting day.

His handlers told him there was no pilot to fly him there. He is said to have called the Kenya Air Force Commander asking for the release of a pilot but he was informed there were instructions not to do so. The military has apparently been told not to fly politicians for now.

He then got hold of two private choppers. But the owners demanded to be paid upfront because the government owes them millions of shillings.

This forced Gachagua to cancel his planned trip to Bomet because he did not have the needed money.

And since then, he has avoided public limelight.

He only showed up at a funeral event in Embu County during which he made a controversial comment on revenue sharing in the country.

Insiders say he even switched off his mobile phones and has been using those of his handlers to call few people.

Among others, he has avoided attending a meeting of Kiambu leaders with president Ruto at State House, military pass out parade in Eldoret, the visit by Uganda president Yoweri Museveni and a meeting called to address issues in the tea sector.

He did not go to the airport to see off or receive Ruto when he visited Rwanda on May 17.

And as Ruto plans to leave the country on May 19 for USA for almost a week many are waiting to see if Gachagua will show up to see him off or appear in public.

“In as much as they are downplaying it, the DP never missed the president’s events. This raises more questions,” said an official aware of the issue.

Another official claimed the DP is unwell and resting in his Mathira rural home and plans a church event in Kieni, Nyeri County on May 19.

“He is being undermined and is unwell for now. He feels low and is resting,” said an official.

But other sources said the fallout is real. They said the DP and his people feel among others, Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro is being funded to undermine him.

“Nyoro is flying all over using government resources to undermine the DP. We know this is part of wider strategy to fight us.”

The sources said they know much more embarrassing moments are on the way and they are ready for the same.

The Limuru Three meeting on May 17 also came at a time the DP is missing in action prompting more speculations on his role and no role in its preparations.

And in what many think was political, Ruto flew some leaders from Central Kenya to his Koilel farm on May 15 after a pass out parade in Eldoret.

The group included both perceived political enemies of the DP and his close friends.