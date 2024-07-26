Ruto, Blinken Talk on Phone Over Protests, Civil Society and Media

President William Ruto and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday July 25 held a phone conversation on the state of affairs in the country.

According to Blinken’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, the two discussed the need to protect the voices of Kenyan youths and civil society.

Blinken reiterated the importance of defending the media as well.

“In a call with Kenyan President Ruto Sec Blinken reiterated the need to defend and protect the voices of youth, civil society, and media. The Secretary also underscored that the security forces need to be held accountability,” Miller said.

The call comes amid ongoing protests in the country and complaints of interference from the state.

Kenya wrote to the Ford Foundation demanding answers over funding extended to some organisations in Kenya which the State suspects could have had a hand in the latest protests.

The government of Kenya listed 16 Non-governmental organisations in connection to the protests.

The Ford Foundation, however, defended its funding criteria to the organisations even as it maintained its stand against anarchy.

The Foundation reiterated that while it supports the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, they don’t support any acts that advocate violence.

“We repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community,” the statement reads.

It has also stated that it will remain committed to building on its 60-year-old legacy in the region so that Kenyans can unlock opportunities that benefit them.

According to the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) as of Thursday, at least 60 people have died as a result of the protests.

Another 66 persons are missing and cannot be traced.

Human rights organisations have accused the police of killing innocent Kenyans who are in the streets calling for a better service from the government.

The protests have been going on for slightly over a month.

The protests were initially peaceful before goons invaded and started to loot property.

The mainly Gen-Z-led demonstrations have taken the government by surprise, with Ruto declining to sign the bill.

Discontent over the already high cost of living spiraled into nationwide protests, sparked by proposed tax hikes in the annual finance bill, which was however rejected.

Protest organisers called for the police to be held accountable for the shooting incidents.