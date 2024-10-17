How the Senate voted to uphold five of the 11 charges against Gachagua

Senators upheld five charges against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to impeach him.
Speaker Amason Kingi announced that Gachagua remains impeached.
“The Senate has resolved to remove from office by impeachment Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Consequently, he ceases to hold office,” said Kingi.
He becomes the first deputy president to be impeached in Kenya’s history.
At least 53 senators have voted to uphold the first charge.
The motion of impeachment was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse in the National Assembly last week.
A total of 281 MPs voted in favour of the ouster motion against 44 who voted to save his young political career from sudden death.
Officials said security seconded to Gachagua was immediately scaled down.
He had been admitted to hospital abandoning the senate proceedings.
How they voted;
Official Results
Allegation. 1
Yes 54
No 13
Abs 0
Allegation. 2
Yes 28
No 39
Abs 0
Allegation. 3
Yes. 19
No 45
Abs 3
Allegation. 4
Yes 51
No 16
Abs 0
Allegation. 5
Yes 49
No 16
Abs 2
Allegation. 6
Yes 48
No 18
Abs 1
Allegation. 7
Yes 13
No 53
Abs 1
Allegation. 8
Yes 27
No 40
Abs 0
Allegation. 9
Yes 46
No 20
Abs 1
Allegation. 10
Yes 22
No 44
Abs 0
Allegation. 11
Yes 18
No 47
Abs 2