Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    How the Senate voted to uphold five of the 11 charges against Gachagua

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    All set for Gachagua impeachment motion before Senate after court ruling
    All set for Gachagua impeachment motion before Senate after court ruling

    Senators upheld five charges against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to impeach him.

    Speaker Amason Kingi announced that Gachagua remains impeached.

    “The Senate has resolved to remove from office by impeachment Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Consequently, he ceases to hold office,” said Kingi.

    He becomes the first deputy president to be impeached in Kenya’s history.

    At least 53 senators have voted to uphold the first charge.

    The motion of impeachment was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse in the National Assembly last week.

    A total of 281 MPs voted in favour of the ouster motion against 44 who voted to save his young political career from sudden death.

    Officials said security seconded to Gachagua was immediately scaled down.

    He had been admitted to hospital abandoning the senate proceedings.

    How they voted;

    Official Results

    Allegation. 1
    Yes 54
    No 13
    Abs 0

    Allegation. 2
    Yes 28
    No 39
    Abs 0

    Allegation. 3
    Yes. 19
    No 45
    Abs 3

    Allegation. 4
    Yes 51
    No 16
    Abs 0

    Allegation. 5
    Yes 49
    No 16
    Abs 2

    Allegation. 6
    Yes 48
    No 18
    Abs 1

    Allegation. 7
    Yes 13
    No 53
    Abs 1

    Allegation. 8
    Yes 27
    No 40
    Abs 0

    Allegation. 9
    Yes 46
    No 20
    Abs 1

    Allegation. 10
    Yes 22
    No 44
    Abs 0

    Allegation. 11
    Yes 18
    No 47
    Abs 2

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.