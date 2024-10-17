How the Senate voted to uphold five of the 11 charges against Gachagua

Senators upheld five charges against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to impeach him.

Speaker Amason Kingi announced that Gachagua remains impeached.

“The Senate has resolved to remove from office by impeachment Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Consequently, he ceases to hold office,” said Kingi.

He becomes the first deputy president to be impeached in Kenya’s history.

At least 53 senators have voted to uphold the first charge.

The motion of impeachment was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse in the National Assembly last week.

A total of 281 MPs voted in favour of the ouster motion against 44 who voted to save his young political career from sudden death.

Officials said security seconded to Gachagua was immediately scaled down.

He had been admitted to hospital abandoning the senate proceedings.

How they voted;

Official Results

Allegation. 1

Yes 54

No 13

Abs 0

Allegation. 2

Yes 28

No 39

Abs 0

Allegation. 3

Yes. 19

No 45

Abs 3

Allegation. 4

Yes 51

No 16

Abs 0

Allegation. 5

Yes 49

No 16

Abs 2

Allegation. 6

Yes 48

No 18

Abs 1

Allegation. 7

Yes 13

No 53

Abs 1

Allegation. 8

Yes 27

No 40

Abs 0

Allegation. 9

Yes 46

No 20

Abs 1

Allegation. 10

Yes 22

No 44

Abs 0

Allegation. 11

Yes 18

No 47

Abs 2