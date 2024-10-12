Adding BCC (Blind Carbon Copy) in emails is a useful feature in Microsoft Outlook that allows you to send messages to multiple recipients without disclosing their email addresses to one another. This is particularly helpful for maintaining privacy, especially in professional settings. Here is how to add bcc in outlook.

What is BCC?

BCC stands for Blind Carbon Copy. When you add recipients in the BCC field, they receive the email without being visible to other recipients in the To or CC fields. This protects their email addresses and provides a layer of privacy.

1.2 When to Use BCC

Mass Emails : When sending newsletters or announcements to a large group, use BCC to protect recipients’ privacy.

: When sending newsletters or announcements to a large group, use BCC to protect recipients’ privacy. Professional Communication : Maintain confidentiality when emailing sensitive information.

: Maintain confidentiality when emailing sensitive information. Avoid Reply All: Prevent recipients from accidentally using “Reply All” and disclosing their responses to the entire group.

How to Add BCC in Outlook

2.1 In Outlook Desktop Application

Launch Outlook.

Click on “New Email” in the Home tab to open a new message window.

In the new message window, go to the “Options” tab.

Click on “BCC” to display the BCC field in the message window.

Enter the email addresses of the recipients you want to BCC in the BCC field.

You can also add recipients in the To and CC fields as needed.

Write your subject and message as you normally would.

Once you are finished composing, click “Send.”

2.2 In Outlook Web App (OWA)

Go to the Outlook website and sign in to your account.

Click on “New Message” to start composing a new email.

In the new message window, click on the “…” (More options) at the top right corner of the message.

Select “Show BCC” from the dropdown menu to display the BCC field.

Enter the email addresses of your BCC recipients in the BCC field.

Fill in the subject line and the body of the email.

Click “Send” to deliver your email.

2.3 In Outlook Mobile App

Launch the Outlook app on your mobile device.

Tap on the “Compose” icon to create a new email.

Tap on “CC/BCC” located near the top of the screen.

Select “BCC” to display the field.

Input the email addresses you wish to BCC in the designated field.

Write your subject and message.

Tap “Send” to send your message.

Tips

3.1 Keep it Professional

While BCC is useful, avoid overusing it in a way that may seem secretive. Ensure recipients understand the context of the email.

3.2 Use Clear Subject Lines

A clear and concise subject line helps all recipients understand the email’s purpose, even if they cannot see who else is receiving it.

3.3 Limit BCC Recipients

For large distribution lists, consider using a mailing list or professional email service. Too many BCC recipients can make it harder to manage responses.

3.4 Be Aware of Spam Filters

Sending emails with many BCC recipients may trigger spam filters. Keep your distribution list relevant and targeted.

Also Read: How To Write An Email To A Friend