how to check 2023 kcpe results

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu will release the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results this morning.

Candidates, and their guardians can access the results through the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) website, SMS platforms, county education offices, or through their respective schools.

To access the results via SMS, candidates have been advised to send their index number, followed by the initials KCPE (in capital letters) to 40054.

“Parents and candidates can get their KCPE results by sending the candidates’ results by sending their index number to code 40054. The SMS will be charged at Sh25.”

SMSs will be charged Sh25 across all mobile networks.

This year, 1.4 million candidates sat for the last KCPE exams compared to 1.2 million in 2022.