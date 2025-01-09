How To Check KCSE 2024 Results

The much-anticipated 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results were officially released on Thursday, January 9, by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba. During an event held at Mitihani House in Nairobi, CS Ogamba announced the results for the 962,512 candidates who sat for the exams.

Students, parents, and teachers can now access the results online through the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) portal. Below is a step-by-step guide to checking the KCSE 2024 results:

Visit the KNEC Portal

Candidates are required to access the official KNEC portal at results.knec.ac.ke. This is the designated platform for retrieving the results.

Input Candidate Details

Once on the portal, candidates must enter their index number along with one of their registered names as per the KCSE 2024 registration data.

After submitting the required information, the system will display the results on the screen if the entered details are accurate. Candidates encountering difficulties can contact KNEC through its toll-free numbers: 0800724900 or 0800721410 for assistance.

Obtain Official Result Slips

The official KCSE result slips will be distributed through the schools or examination centers where the candidates sat for their exams. Candidates, parents, and teachers are advised to thoroughly review the slips for any discrepancies, such as incorrect names or grades. Any errors should be reported to KNEC within one month of the results’ release.

No SMS Code for 2024 Results

Unlike previous years, candidates cannot access their results via SMS. This change was implemented after widespread complaints about the SMS service in previous years. Former Education CS Ezekiel Machogu announced the discontinuation of the SMS system during the release of the 2023 KCSE results, citing inefficiencies and technical issues.

Examination Highlights

The 2024 KCSE exams took place between October 22 and November 22 in 10,755 centers across the country, marking a record number of candidates. Ahead of the results’ release, CS Ogamba presented them to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. President Ruto expressed satisfaction with the progress in Kenya’s education sector, attributing improved performance to curriculum reforms, teacher recruitment, and better learning facilities.

To maintain examination integrity, KNEC implemented stringent measures, such as personalized exam papers that included candidate names, index numbers, and school details. Additionally, special courts were established to handle cases of exam malpractice.

Despite these efforts, reports of irregularities, including teacher involvement in cheating, surfaced. The exams also faced challenges related to the poor remuneration of invigilators and tragic incidents involving students’ deaths.