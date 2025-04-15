Mudavadi calls for sanctions on Sudan warring leaders opposing humanitarian aid to the people

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi called on the international community to increase pressure, and even consider sanctions on the leaders of the several warring groups in Sudan who obstruct humanitarian aid.

Mudavadi said the priority should be on resolving the dire humanitarian situation facing the Sudanese population, and particularly, the vast areas that are not under the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) control seem to suffer more inaccessibility to humanitarian aid.

“We need to begin pressurizing or sanctioning and declaring clear consequences for those who continue to obstruct the work of humanitarian agencies,” said Mudavadi.

Speaking at the London-Sudan Conference, at Lancaster House, Mudavadi, also Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary said the Sudan conflict, which many hoped would be resolved soon, was now entering its third year.

Yet, unfortunately, Mudavadi said the parties appeared to be holding to the position that a military solution was possible.

“The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with a huge number of forced displacements, making Sudan the world’s largest internal displacement crisis. Those most affected are vulnerable Sudanese people, who can only stay where they are because they cannot afford to move to safer places internally and transnationally,” said Mudavadi.

He observed that the human cost of the conflict had increased, and civilian protection was weak as populations continued to be victims of indiscriminate shootings and bombardments, women, and girls continued to face risks of conflict-related sexual violence, and children were subjected to widespread abuse and exploitation.

Despite ongoing humanitarian efforts, Mudavadi said there are still severe access constraints, particularly in active conflict zones, and funding constraints continue to hinder aid delivery where it is needed most.

“We are deeply concerned about the plight of the displaced populations and will remain focused on supporting humanitarian assistance,” said Mudavadi.

He said Kenya will continue to facilitate the humanitarian supply logistics through the country, destined for the Sudanese people.

Mudavadi said while Kenya played its role to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people, he asked the international community to increase coordinated efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

As a country, our long-held belief is that indifference to regional conflicts is never an option. Our security and prosperity are interlinked with that of our neighbors, making regional stability central to our foreign policy,” said Mudavadi.

He said that is why, on April 17, 2023, three days after the hostilities started in Khartoum, Kenya worked through the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to convene urgent meetings at the heads-of-state level.

“Further, bilaterally, Kenya has welcomed every key Sudanese stakeholder from both sides of the divide including top Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leaders, special envoys for the parties, representatives of local communities, civil society, political parties, and armed movements,” said Mudavadi.

In November 2023, Mudavadi said Kenya hosted General al-Burhan, the President of the Sudan Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of Sudan Forces, in Nairobi to discuss peace efforts, and equally in January 2024, it hosted the RSF leader, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to advance the matter of peace in Sudan.

Further to that Mudavadi said, Sudan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ali Youssef, visited Nairobi in January 2025 and held meetings with President William Ruto and himself to seek a way forward on regional efforts to address the situation in Sudan.

“Equally, in February 2025, a group of political, civilian, and military Sudanese stakeholders held a meeting in Nairobi to agree on an organised unified structure that helps parties to engage and generate a common position to salvage Sudan,” said PCS.

Kenya, he told the Conference, was not part of the Nairobi talks (Tasis) and did not sit in the discussions because it believed that ‘Sudan belonged to the Sudanese people’ and they have their own solutions.

“Indeed, looking at the outcome documents of the meeting in Nairobi, we found that there was neither a parallel government nor a government in exile for Sudan that was formed in Nairobi. The reference to the right to self-determination in the Political Charter and Transitional Constitution is considered a democratic safeguard rather than a call for secession,” he said.

Kenya continued to adhere to the UN Charter and the AU Constitutive Act, particularly the principles of non-interference, respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states.

Mudavadi said that the Nairobi meeting was not a military or RSF-only conference, there were more than 24 political and civilian organization reflecting the diversity of Sudan.

He said Kenya strongly and consistently advocated for the peaceful resolution of conflicts noting that military solutions are unsuitable for political disputes.

“The conflict in Sudan may not end any time soon if we continue prioritizing military solutions. We need to start shifting focus from military attention to embrace a peace process that reflects the diversity of the Republic of Sudan. This includes bringing together the military groups, civilians, and political parties among other stakeholders,” said Mudavadi.

He said Kenya was not in support of dismembering or balkanization of sovereign states, particularly in Africa, instead supported a unified Sudan for the people of Sudan, and advocated for a Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned political process as the best sustainable path to addressing the country’s challenges.

The future of Sudan Mudavadi said must be determined by the Sudanese people themselves, through inclusive dialogue, and the external actors can play a supportive role, but the ultimate responsibility lies with the Sudanese.

“We must start thinking about creating concrete structures that would address the root causes of the conflict, and usher in democracy and rule of law. We need to confront the challenge of multiple and parallel peace initiatives that impair commitment because parties engage in forum shopping opting to choose processes that suit their selfish interests rather than the common good.”

Without collective peace, the PCS said, the net effect of partial negotiations is partial solutions.

Mudavadi said there was a need to mainstream the several peace tracks in Sudan into an African-led process that is supported by the international community.

“We welcome the other efforts aimed at pacifying Sudan, while also advocating for a unified and coordinated response from all, including IGAD, the African Union, the Arab League, the United Nations, and the broader international community but we need to mainstream into an African led process,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi thanked the organizers of the London Sudan Conference for pitching more, global attention to the Sudan crisis and urged the world to remain steadfast in increasing international attention on the humanitarian crisis in Sudan including internal displacement, civilian protection, and the regional weight of the conflict on neighbouring states including Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Kenya, among others.

“I underscore the need for consolidating the several peace tracks in Sudan into a well-coordinated and harmonized process preferably under the African Union and driven by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), with the support of the United Nations,” said Mudavadi.