Losing a mother is one of the most profound losses a person can experience. Offering comfort to someone in this situation requires compassion, patience, and sensitivity. Here’s how to comfort someone who lost a mother.

Acknowledge Their Loss

Start by expressing your condolences. A simple and heartfelt statement like, “I’m so sorry for your loss,” or “I can’t imagine how hard this must be for you,” shows you care.

Be Present

Sometimes, your presence alone is enough to provide comfort. Let them know you’re there for them, whether it’s to listen, share memories, or sit quietly together.

Offer Practical Support

Grieving can make everyday tasks overwhelming. Offer to help with meals, errands, childcare, or anything else that eases their burden. For example, you could say, “Can I drop off dinner for you this evening?”

Encourage Them to Share

If they want to talk, encourage them to share memories or feelings about their mother. Listen without interrupting or offering solutions. Avoid comparing their loss to your own experiences.

Respect Their Emotions

Grief manifests differently for everyone. Some may cry openly, while others may remain quiet or seem distant. Let them process their emotions in their own way and avoid telling them how they should feel.

Avoid Clichés

Statements like, “She’s in a better place,” or “Everything happens for a reason,” can come across as dismissive. Instead, focus on empathetic and genuine words of comfort.

Remember Important Dates

Grief doesn’t end after the funeral. Mark anniversaries, birthdays, or holidays on your calendar and reach out on those days. A simple message like, “Thinking of you today,” can mean a lot.

Suggest Professional Support

If the person is struggling significantly, gently encourage seeking help from a counselor or support group. Let them know it’s okay to ask for additional support.

