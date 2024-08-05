Chicken necks, often overlooked, are a flavorful and economical cut of poultry. Cooking them properly can transform them into a hearty and satisfying dish. Whether you’re looking to make a rich broth or a tasty main course, here’s a straightforward guide on how to cook chicken necks to perfection.

Preparing the Chicken Necks

Start by selecting fresh or frozen chicken necks. If using frozen, make sure they are fully thawed before cooking. Rinse the necks under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels. Removing excess moisture helps ensure a better texture and allows seasonings to adhere more effectively.

Seasoning

Season the chicken necks with salt, pepper, and any other preferred spices or herbs. A basic seasoning blend might include garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and dried thyme. For added depth of flavor, you can also marinate the necks in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, and your choice of herbs for at least 30 minutes.

Cooking Methods

There are various methods to cook chicken necks, each yielding delicious results:

Boiling: To make a rich broth or stock, place the chicken necks in a large pot and cover with cold water. Add aromatics such as onion, garlic, celery, and carrots, along with herbs like bay leaves and thyme. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 1-2 hours, skimming off any foam that rises to the surface. Strain the broth and discard the solids. The broth can be used as a base for soups, stews, or sauces, while the cooked necks can be shredded and added back into dishes for extra flavor.

Roasting: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss the chicken necks with olive oil, salt, pepper, and any desired seasonings. Spread them out on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 25-30 minutes, turning once halfway through, until the necks are golden brown and crispy. Roasted chicken necks make a great snack or can be added to salads and grain bowls for extra protein and flavor.

Grilling: Preheat your grill to medium heat. Season the chicken necks with a mixture of olive oil, salt, pepper, and your favorite spices. Place the necks on the grill and cook for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are cooked through and have a nice char. Grilled chicken necks can be served as a main course or as a flavorful addition to sandwiches and wraps.

Sautéing: Heat a tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken necks in a single layer and cook for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are browned and cooked through. You can also add onions, garlic, and other vegetables to the skillet for a more robust flavor. Once cooked, sautéed chicken necks can be enjoyed on their own or incorporated into stir-fries and pasta dishes.

Chicken necks are best enjoyed when served hot and fresh. For a simple meal, pair them with rice, mashed potatoes, or a fresh vegetable salad. For an extra touch, garnish with chopped fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon juice.

