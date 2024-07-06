Cooking ox liver with gravy is a hearty and flavorful dish that transforms this nutritious organ meat into a satisfying meal. Whether you’re a fan of offal or new to cooking liver, mastering this recipe allows you to enjoy tender liver slices bathed in a rich, savory gravy. Follow these simple steps how to cook ox liver with gravy for any occasion.

How to Cook Ox Liver with Gravy

Ingredients:

500g ox liver, sliced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter or oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup beef or chicken broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Fresh herbs for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Ox Liver Pat the ox liver slices dry with paper towels.

Season them with salt and pepper, then lightly coat them with flour on both sides. Shake off any excess flour. Sear the Liver Slices Heat a large skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter or oil to the pan.

Working in batches, sear the liver slices for 2-3 minutes on each side until browned. Avoid overcrowding the pan to ensure even cooking. Transfer the seared liver slices to a plate and set aside. Make the Gravy In the same skillet, add the remaining tablespoon of butter or oil if needed.

Add the chopped onion and sauté until softened and translucent, about 3-4 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Simmer with Broth and Flavorings Stir in the beef or chicken broth, Worcestershire sauce, and tomato paste.

Bring the mixture to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan for added flavor.

Let the gravy simmer for 5-7 minutes until it starts to thicken slightly. Combine and Finish Cooking Return the seared liver slices to the skillet, along with any juices accumulated on the plate.

Simmer the liver slices in the gravy for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the liver is cooked through but still tender. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.

Serve the ox liver with gravy hot, garnished with fresh herbs if desired. This dish pairs well with mashed potatoes, rice, or crusty bread to soak up the delicious gravy.

