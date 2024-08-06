With the multitude of apps available on the App Store, it’s easy to accumulate a clutter of apps you no longer use. Fortunately, deleting apps from your iPhone is a straightforward process. Whether you’re freeing up storage space or decluttering your home screen, this guide will walk you through the different methods how to delete apps on iPhone.

1: Deleting Apps from the Home Screen

Locate the app you want to delete on your iPhone’s Home Screen. Press and hold the app icon until it begins to jiggle. On iPhones running iOS 13 or later, you can also press and hold the app icon until a context menu appears, then select “Remove App.” Tap the small “-” (minus) icon that appears on the corner of the app icon. A confirmation pop-up will appear. Choose “Delete App” to confirm. The app will be removed from your iPhone, along with its data. Press the “Done” button in the top right corner or tap anywhere outside the app icons to exit edit mode.

2: Deleting Apps from the Settings App

Go to your iPhone’s “Settings” app. Tap “General,” then select “iPhone Storage.” This will display a list of all apps installed on your device, along with their storage usage. Scroll through the list and tap the app you want to delete. Tap “Delete App” and confirm the action. This will remove the app and its data from your device.

3: Offloading Apps

If you want to remove an app but keep its data for future use, you can offload it instead:

Go to the “Settings” app on your iPhone. Tap “General,” then select “iPhone Storage.” Find and tap the app you want to offload. Tap “Offload App.” This will remove the app but keep its data on your iPhone. If you reinstall the app later, your data will be restored.

4: Deleting Apps from the App Library (iOS 14 and later)

Swipe left on the Home Screen until you reach the App Library. Locate the app you wish to delete in the App Library. Press and hold the app icon until a context menu appears. Select “Delete App” from the menu. Confirm the action by tapping “Delete App” again in the confirmation pop-up.

Tips

Some built-in apps, like Safari or Mail, cannot be deleted. However, you can remove them from the Home Screen or restrict their usage through Settings.

If you delete an app by mistake or change your mind, you can always reinstall it from the App Store.

