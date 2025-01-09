How To Delete Games On PS4

Freeing up storage space on a PS4 can often require removing games that are no longer in use. Deleting games is a straightforward process, and you can reinstall them anytime if you own the digital version or have the disc. Here’s how to delete games on a PS4.

Delete Games from the Home Screen

Navigate to the game you want to delete on the PS4 home screen. Highlight the game icon, but do not press X to launch it. Press the Options button on your controller. From the menu that appears, select Delete. Confirm your choice by selecting OK.

Delete Games from System Storage

This method is useful if you want to see a list of all installed games and their sizes before deleting them.

Go to the Settings menu on your PS4. Select Storage and then choose System Storage (or Extended Storage if you’re using an external hard drive). Select Applications to see a list of installed games. Highlight the game you want to delete, then press the Options button. Choose Delete and confirm your selection by selecting OK.

Delete Saved Data (Optional)

Deleting a game does not automatically remove its saved data. If you want to delete game progress or settings files, you can do so separately:

Go to Settings on your PS4. Select Application Saved Data Management. Choose Saved Data in System Storage or Saved Data in Online Storage (if you use PS Plus). Select Delete and then choose the game whose data you want to remove. Highlight the saved data file(s), press X to select them, and then select Delete.

Reinstalling Deleted Games

Digital Games : Go to the Library on your home screen, select Purchased , and download the game again.

: Go to the on your home screen, select , and download the game again. Disc Games: Insert the game disc, and it will reinstall automatically.

Tips

Regularly check your storage space under Settings > Storage to monitor usage and avoid running out of space.

to monitor usage and avoid running out of space. Consider moving games to an external hard drive if you prefer not to delete them but still need to free up internal storage.

