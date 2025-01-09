How To Delete Games On PS4

Freeing up storage space on a PS4 can often require removing games that are no longer in use. Deleting games is a straightforward process, and you can reinstall them anytime if you own the digital version or have the disc. Here’s how to delete games on a PS4.
- Delete Games from the Home Screen
- Navigate to the game you want to delete on the PS4 home screen.
- Highlight the game icon, but do not press X to launch it.
- Press the Options button on your controller.
- From the menu that appears, select Delete.
- Confirm your choice by selecting OK.
- Delete Games from System Storage
This method is useful if you want to see a list of all installed games and their sizes before deleting them.
- Go to the Settings menu on your PS4.
- Select Storage and then choose System Storage (or Extended Storage if you’re using an external hard drive).
- Select Applications to see a list of installed games.
- Highlight the game you want to delete, then press the Options button.
- Choose Delete and confirm your selection by selecting OK.
- Delete Saved Data (Optional)
Deleting a game does not automatically remove its saved data. If you want to delete game progress or settings files, you can do so separately:
- Go to Settings on your PS4.
- Select Application Saved Data Management.
- Choose Saved Data in System Storage or Saved Data in Online Storage (if you use PS Plus).
- Select Delete and then choose the game whose data you want to remove.
- Highlight the saved data file(s), press X to select them, and then select Delete.
- Reinstalling Deleted Games
- Digital Games: Go to the Library on your home screen, select Purchased, and download the game again.
- Disc Games: Insert the game disc, and it will reinstall automatically.
Tips
- Regularly check your storage space under Settings > Storage to monitor usage and avoid running out of space.
- Consider moving games to an external hard drive if you prefer not to delete them but still need to free up internal storage.
