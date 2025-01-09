If you no longer wish to use Pinterest, you can delete your account permanently. Keep in mind that deleting your Pinterest account will deactivate your profile, boards, pins, and all associated data. The process is straightforward and can be done on both desktop and mobile devices. Here is how to delete Pinterest account.

Deleting Your Pinterest Account on Desktop

Log in to Your Account

Open your web browser and visit the Pinterest website. Sign in using your email and password. Access Account Settings

Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner. Select the Settings option from the dropdown menu. Navigate to Account Management

In the settings menu on the left, click on Account Management. Start the Deletion Process

Scroll down to the section labeled Delete Account. Click on Close Account. Confirm Your Decision

Pinterest will prompt you to confirm the reason for deleting your account. Select an appropriate reason and click Next. Email Confirmation

You will receive an email from Pinterest to confirm your deletion request. Open the email and click the link provided to finalize the process. Wait for Account Deletion

Your account will be deactivated immediately, but Pinterest will permanently delete it after 14 days. If you log in within this period, the account will be reactivated.

Deleting Your Pinterest Account on Mobile

Open the Pinterest App

Launch the Pinterest app on your mobile device and log in to your account. Go to Settings

Tap on your profile picture in the bottom-right corner. Then, tap the three-dot menu or gear icon to access settings. Select Account Settings

In the settings menu, tap on Account Management. Delete Your Account

Scroll to the Delete Account section and tap Close Account. Follow the Email Confirmation Step

Pinterest will send you an email to confirm your account deletion. Click on the link in the email to complete the process. Wait for Permanent Deletion

Similar to the desktop process, the account will be deleted permanently after 14 days unless you log in again.

Notes

Deleting your Pinterest account is permanent, and you cannot recover your pins, boards, or account details once the process is complete.

If you simply want a break, consider deactivating your account instead. This keeps your data intact for when you decide to return.

