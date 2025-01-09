Close Menu
    How To Delete Pinterest Account

    How To Make Money On Pinterest:

    If you no longer wish to use Pinterest, you can delete your account permanently. Keep in mind that deleting your Pinterest account will deactivate your profile, boards, pins, and all associated data. The process is straightforward and can be done on both desktop and mobile devices. Here is how to delete Pinterest account.

    Deleting Your Pinterest Account on Desktop

    1. Log in to Your Account
      Open your web browser and visit the Pinterest website. Sign in using your email and password.
    2. Access Account Settings
      Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner. Select the Settings option from the dropdown menu.
    3. Navigate to Account Management
      In the settings menu on the left, click on Account Management.
    4. Start the Deletion Process
      Scroll down to the section labeled Delete Account. Click on Close Account.
    5. Confirm Your Decision
      Pinterest will prompt you to confirm the reason for deleting your account. Select an appropriate reason and click Next.
    6. Email Confirmation
      You will receive an email from Pinterest to confirm your deletion request. Open the email and click the link provided to finalize the process.
    7. Wait for Account Deletion
      Your account will be deactivated immediately, but Pinterest will permanently delete it after 14 days. If you log in within this period, the account will be reactivated.

    Deleting Your Pinterest Account on Mobile

    1. Open the Pinterest App
      Launch the Pinterest app on your mobile device and log in to your account.
    2. Go to Settings
      Tap on your profile picture in the bottom-right corner. Then, tap the three-dot menu or gear icon to access settings.
    3. Select Account Settings
      In the settings menu, tap on Account Management.
    4. Delete Your Account
      Scroll to the Delete Account section and tap Close Account.
    5. Follow the Email Confirmation Step
      Pinterest will send you an email to confirm your account deletion. Click on the link in the email to complete the process.
    6. Wait for Permanent Deletion
      Similar to the desktop process, the account will be deleted permanently after 14 days unless you log in again.

    Notes

    • Deleting your Pinterest account is permanent, and you cannot recover your pins, boards, or account details once the process is complete.
    • If you simply want a break, consider deactivating your account instead. This keeps your data intact for when you decide to return.

