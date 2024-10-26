Drawing a bird can be a delightful activity for kids, fostering creativity and fine motor skills. This easy guide will help young artists create a charming bird drawing in just a few simple steps. Grab your paper and pencils, and let’s take flight into the world of art! Here is how to draw a bird for kids.

Draw the Body

Start by drawing an oval shape for the bird’s body. Position it slightly tilted to give your bird a lively look. This oval will form the main part of the bird, so make it big enough to add details later.

Add the Head

Next, draw a smaller circle at one end of the oval to represent the bird’s head. Make sure it overlaps a little with the body. This will give your bird a nice rounded appearance.

Draw the Beak

Now it’s time to add the beak! Draw a small triangle shape extending from the front of the head. The triangle should point outward, giving your bird a cheerful expression. You can make the beak a little curved for a more playful look.

Create the Eyes

Add a round eye to your bird’s head by drawing a small circle. Inside the circle, draw another smaller circle to represent the eye’s shine. This will give your bird a lively and cute appearance. You can also add eyelashes for an extra touch!

Draw the Wings

Next, let’s create the wings. On each side of the body, draw a curved line that extends from the top of the oval down to the middle. The wings can be shaped like a gentle arc or a more pointed design, depending on the type of bird you want to draw.

Add the Tail

At the opposite end of the head, draw the tail. Start with a small line extending outward and then create a fan shape by drawing several pointed lines that spread out. This gives your bird a beautiful tail to show off!

Final Touches

Now it’s time to add the legs. Draw two straight lines coming down from the bottom of the oval for the legs, and add three small lines at the end of each for the bird’s feet. You can also add some feather details on the wings and tail by drawing simple lines or shapes.

Color Your Bird

Finally, it’s time to bring your bird to life with color! Use bright shades like blue, red, or yellow to fill in your drawing. Kids can even create patterns with dots or stripes. Let their imaginations soar!

Also Read: How To Draw A 3D House