Microsoft Word allows users to easily edit images without needing specialized design software. You can adjust the size, apply effects, and enhance pictures directly in your document. Here is how to edit a picture in word.

Insert the Picture

Open your Word document and click on the “Insert” tab. Select “Pictures” and choose the image you want to edit from your device. Select the Picture

Click on the image to activate the “Picture Format” tab, which provides various editing options. Resize the Image

Adjust the size by dragging the corners of the image inward or outward. For precise resizing, use the “Height” and “Width” boxes in the Picture Format toolbar. Crop the Image

Click the “Crop” button to remove unwanted parts. Drag the black handles to adjust the crop area and click outside the image to apply the crop. Apply Picture Styles

Explore the “Picture Styles” section to add borders, shadows, or reflections. Hover over different styles to preview them before selecting. Adjust Brightness and Contrast

Click on “Corrections” to modify brightness, contrast, and sharpness. Use “Color” to adjust the color tone or apply artistic effects. Add Picture Effects

Choose “Artistic Effects” to give your picture a creative look, such as blurring, sketching, or painting effects. Remove Background

Select “Remove Background” to automatically highlight the main subject and erase the background. Adjust the selection if necessary and click “Keep Changes.” Rotate or Flip the Image

Use the “Rotate” option to turn the image or flip it horizontally or vertically. Compress the Image (Optional)

To reduce file size, click “Compress Pictures” and choose the desired resolution. This is helpful for sharing or printing documents.

