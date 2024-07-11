In today’s digital age, managing your finances is made easier through mobile banking apps. Capitec, a prominent South African bank, offers its customers the convenience of accessing their bank statements directly from their smartphones. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a statement on Capitec app.

How to Get a Statement on the Capitec App

: Open the Capitec banking app on your mobile device and securely log in to your account using your credentials. Once logged in, locate and tap on the menu or dashboard icon that leads you to banking services. Look for an option specifically labeled “Statements” or “Documents”. In the Statements section, you’ll typically see a list of your Capitec accounts. Choose the account for which you need the statement. Capitec allows you to manage multiple accounts within the app. After selecting the account, you’ll be prompted to choose the date range for the statement. Options may include “last month,” “last 3 months,” or a custom date range. Select the appropriate timeframe. Confirm your date range selection. The app will then process your request and generate the statement in PDF format. Once the statement is generated, you’ll have the option to view it directly on your device screen or download it for offline access. Tap on the download icon if you wish to save the statement to your device. After obtaining your statement, ensure you log out securely from your Capitec app account to protect your banking information.

