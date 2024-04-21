fbpx
    How To Get Free Apple Music

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Apple Music offers a vast library of songs, playlists, and exclusive content for music lovers. While Apple Music typically requires a subscription fee, there are several legitimate ways to access it for free. In this guide, we’ll explore various methods how to get free Apple music.

    1. Utilize the Apple Music Free Trial
      • Apple Music offers a free trial period for new subscribers, usually ranging from 3 to 6 months.
      • Sign up for the free trial through the Apple Music app or website and enjoy unlimited access to the entire catalog of songs and features.
    2. Take Advantage of Carrier Offers
      • Some mobile carriers offer promotions that include free Apple Music subscriptions as part of their plans.
      • Check if your carrier provides any such offers and take advantage of them to enjoy Apple Music at no additional cost.
    3. Participate in Promotional Offers
      • Keep an eye out for promotional offers from Apple or third-party companies that may include free Apple Music subscriptions.
      • These promotions may be available during special events, holidays, or as part of product launches.
    4. Use Redeem Codes or Gift Cards
      • Redeem codes or gift cards for Apple Music subscriptions can be obtained through various sources, such as giveaways, contests, or rewards programs.
      • Look out for opportunities to acquire these codes and enjoy free access to Apple Music for a limited period.
    5. Access Free Apple Music on Apple Devices
      • Apple offers a selection of curated playlists and radio stations that can be accessed for free on Apple devices without a subscription.
      • Explore the “For You” and “Radio” sections in the Apple Music app to discover these free offerings.
    6. Explore the Apple Music Library
      • Apple Music provides a selection of songs and albums that are available to stream for free, even without a subscription.
      • Browse through the “Browse” section of the app to find featured playlists, albums, and songs that can be played without a subscription.
    7. Share Apple Music with Family Sharing
      • If you’re part of a Family Sharing group, you can share your Apple Music subscription with up to five other family members.
      • By joining a Family Sharing group, you can enjoy Apple Music for free as long as someone in the group has an active subscription.
    8. Attend Apple Music Events
      • Apple occasionally hosts events or concerts that offer free access to Apple Music content.
      • Keep an eye on Apple’s event announcements and attend these events to enjoy free access to exclusive music experiences.

