Apple Music offers a vast library of songs, playlists, and exclusive content for music lovers. While Apple Music typically requires a subscription fee, there are several legitimate ways to access it for free. In this guide, we’ll explore various methods how to get free Apple music.
- Utilize the Apple Music Free Trial
- Apple Music offers a free trial period for new subscribers, usually ranging from 3 to 6 months.
- Sign up for the free trial through the Apple Music app or website and enjoy unlimited access to the entire catalog of songs and features.
- Take Advantage of Carrier Offers
- Some mobile carriers offer promotions that include free Apple Music subscriptions as part of their plans.
- Check if your carrier provides any such offers and take advantage of them to enjoy Apple Music at no additional cost.
- Participate in Promotional Offers
- Keep an eye out for promotional offers from Apple or third-party companies that may include free Apple Music subscriptions.
- These promotions may be available during special events, holidays, or as part of product launches.
- Use Redeem Codes or Gift Cards
- Redeem codes or gift cards for Apple Music subscriptions can be obtained through various sources, such as giveaways, contests, or rewards programs.
- Look out for opportunities to acquire these codes and enjoy free access to Apple Music for a limited period.
- Access Free Apple Music on Apple Devices
- Apple offers a selection of curated playlists and radio stations that can be accessed for free on Apple devices without a subscription.
- Explore the “For You” and “Radio” sections in the Apple Music app to discover these free offerings.
- Explore the Apple Music Library
- Apple Music provides a selection of songs and albums that are available to stream for free, even without a subscription.
- Browse through the “Browse” section of the app to find featured playlists, albums, and songs that can be played without a subscription.
- Share Apple Music with Family Sharing
- If you’re part of a Family Sharing group, you can share your Apple Music subscription with up to five other family members.
- By joining a Family Sharing group, you can enjoy Apple Music for free as long as someone in the group has an active subscription.
- Attend Apple Music Events
- Apple occasionally hosts events or concerts that offer free access to Apple Music content.
- Keep an eye on Apple’s event announcements and attend these events to enjoy free access to exclusive music experiences.
