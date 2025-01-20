Growing magic mushrooms, or psychedelic fungi, can be an intricate process requiring careful attention to hygiene, environmental conditions, and legal considerations. Many people cultivate these mushrooms for their unique psychoactive properties, but it’s important to note that laws regarding their cultivation vary widely depending on where you live. Ensure you understand local regulations before proceeding. Here is how to grow magic mushrooms.

Gather Necessary Supplies

To grow magic mushrooms, you’ll need specific materials to create an optimal environment for fungal growth:

Spores: Obtain spores from a reputable supplier (spores are legal in some areas, but growing them may not be).

Substrate: A nutrient-rich medium like brown rice flour (BRF) mixed with vermiculite and water.

Jars: Use wide-mouth glass jars for the substrate.

Pressure Cooker: Sterilizes the substrate to prevent contamination.

Spore Syringe: Used to inject spores into the substrate.

Grow Chamber: A sterilized container or plastic bin to maintain humidity and temperature during fruiting.

Spray Bottle: For misting and maintaining humidity.

Prepare the Substrate

The substrate provides the nutrients the mushrooms need to grow.

Mix the Ingredients: Combine 2 parts vermiculite, 1 part water, and 1 part brown rice flour.

Fill the Jars: Loosely pack the mixture into the jars, leaving space at the top. Add a dry layer of vermiculite to act as a contamination barrier.

Cover the Jars: Seal with a lid and punch small holes for air exchange. Cover the holes with micropore tape.

Sterilize the Jars

Sterilization eliminates harmful contaminants that could hinder growth.

Use a Pressure Cooker: Place the jars inside and steam them for 60–90 minutes at 15 PSI.

Cool the Jars: Allow them to cool completely before inoculation to prevent killing the spores.

Inoculate with Spores

Introduce the spores into the substrate using sterile techniques.

Sterilize Your Hands and Tools: Wear gloves and sanitize the syringe and jar lids with alcohol.

Inject the Spores: Insert the syringe through the jar holes and inject spores into multiple spots around the jar.

Incubate the Jars

Provide the ideal conditions for the spores to colonize the substrate.

Temperature: Keep the jars in a dark, warm area at 21–27°C (70–80°F).

Monitor Growth: Over 2–4 weeks, you should see white mycelium spreading throughout the substrate.

Prepare the Fruiting Chamber

Once the substrate is fully colonized, it’s time to encourage the mushrooms to fruit.

Create High Humidity: Line a plastic bin with damp perlite to maintain humidity.

Place the Cakes: Carefully remove the substrate from the jars (called cakes) and place them in the chamber.

Maintain Proper Conditions

Mushrooms require specific environmental conditions for optimal growth:

Humidity: Mist the chamber daily to keep it humid.

Air Exchange: Fan the chamber several times daily to provide fresh air.

Light: Provide indirect natural light or low-wattage artificial light for 12 hours a day.

Harvest the Mushrooms

In 1–2 weeks, mushrooms should begin to grow. Harvest them at the right time:

Timing: Pick the mushrooms just before the veil under the cap breaks.

Technique: Gently twist and pull the mushrooms to avoid damaging the substrate.

Store and Preserve Your Mushrooms

Proper storage ensures the mushrooms remain potent.

Dry Them: Use a food dehydrator or place them in a well-ventilated, dry area.

Store in Airtight Containers: Keep the dried mushrooms in a cool, dark place.

Clean and Reuse the Materials

After harvesting, you can reuse the setup for additional growing cycles. Ensure everything is cleaned and sterilized thoroughly to prevent contamination.

