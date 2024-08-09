How To Hide Apps On Huawei Devices

With growing concerns about privacy and the need for organization, hiding apps on your Huawei device can be a valuable feature. Whether you want to keep certain apps out of view or simply declutter your home screen, Huawei offers several methods to help you manage your apps discreetly. Here is how to hide apps on Huawei device.

Use the Built-in App Drawer

Huawei’s EMUI (Emotion UI) provides a straightforward way to hide apps using its built-in app drawer. This feature allows you to hide apps without requiring any third-party software.

Swipe up from the bottom of the home screen to access the app drawer.

Look for the three vertical dots or the menu icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Tap on “Hide Apps” from the menu options.

You will see a list of all installed apps. Check the boxes next to the apps you wish to hide.

Once you’ve selected the apps, tap “Apply” or “Done” to confirm your choice. The selected apps will no longer appear in the app drawer.

To view or unhide these apps, you will need to follow the same steps and uncheck the apps you previously selected.

Utilize the App Lock Feature

Huawei devices often come with an App Lock feature that can help you secure and hide apps with a password or fingerprint. This feature adds an extra layer of privacy by restricting access to certain apps.

Go to the Settings app on your Huawei device.

Navigate to the “Security & Privacy” section.

Enter your password or use your fingerprint to access App Lock settings.

Choose the apps you want to hide or lock. These apps will now require authentication to access.

By locking apps, you effectively hide them from casual view, as only those with the correct password or fingerprint can access them.

Create a Secure Folder

Another method to hide apps is by using the Secure Folder feature, which is a private space on your device where you can store apps and data separately from the main interface.

If your device doesn’t have Secure Folder pre-installed, download it from the Huawei AppGallery or a trusted source.

Follow the on-screen instructions to set up a password or biometric authentication for the Secure Folder.

Open Secure Folder and add the apps you want to hide. These apps will only be accessible through Secure Folder.

This method helps keep sensitive apps and data hidden and protected.

Use Third-Party Apps

If you require more advanced options, several third-party apps can help you hide apps on your Huawei device. These apps offer features like app hiding, password protection, and customizable settings.

Search for reputable app hiders in the Huawei AppGallery or Google Play Store. Apps like Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher, or App Hider are popular choices.

Each app hider will have specific instructions for hiding apps. Typically, you will need to grant permissions and select the apps you want to hide.

To view or manage hidden apps, you will need to open the app hider itself.

Organize Apps into Folders

While not a method to hide apps entirely, organizing apps into folders can help declutter your home screen and make it less obvious which apps are installed.

Long-press on an app icon and drag it over another app to create a folder.

Give the folder a generic name that does not reveal the contents.

Drag and drop the apps you want to hide into this folder.

This method is useful for keeping your home screen tidy and less cluttered.

