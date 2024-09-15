Load shedding, a common issue in many regions experiencing power shortages, can disrupt daily activities, particularly when it comes to maintaining an internet connection. For many, having a reliable Wi-Fi connection is crucial for work, communication, and entertainment. Fortunately, there are several strategies you can employ to keep your Wi-Fi operational even during power outages. Here’s a guide on how to keep Wi-Fi on during load shedding.

Invest in a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply)

A UPS is a device that provides backup power to electronic devices during a power outage. It’s one of the most effective solutions for keeping your Wi-Fi running during load shedding.

Select a UPS with sufficient capacity to support your router and modem. Make sure it has enough battery life to last through the duration of a typical power outage.

Connect your router and modem to the UPS. Regularly check the battery and ensure the UPS is in good working condition. Some UPS units also offer surge protection, which is an added benefit.

Use a Power Bank for Your Router

If you don’t have a UPS, a high-capacity power bank can be a viable alternative to keep your router and modem powered during outages.

Look for a power bank with a high capacity (measured in milliampere-hours, or mAh) and sufficient output power to handle your router and modem. Ensure it has the appropriate connectors or adapters.

Connect your router to the power bank using the necessary adapters. Keep an eye on the power bank’s charge level and recharge it as needed.

Opt for a Portable Generator

For longer or more frequent power outages, a portable generator can provide a more robust solution.

Choose a generator with the appropriate wattage to power your router, modem, and any other essential devices. Consider noise levels and fuel efficiency when selecting a generator.

Follow safety guidelines for operating the generator. Ensure it’s placed in a well-ventilated area and keep it away from enclosed spaces to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.

Utilize a Battery-Powered Router

Some modern routers come with battery backup options, allowing them to continue functioning during power outages.

If your router supports battery backup, ensure you use the correct battery model recommended by the manufacturer.

Insert the battery into the router and ensure it is fully charged. Regularly check the battery level and replace it as needed.

Maintain a Backup Internet Option

In case of prolonged power outages or technical issues with your primary setup, having a backup internet option can be beneficial.

Consider using a mobile hotspot device or a smartphone with a data plan as a temporary solution. Mobile hotspots can provide internet access using cellular data, which can be useful during outages.

Ensure your mobile data plan has sufficient data allowance for your needs, and keep the hotspot device charged.

Install Solar Power Solutions

For a more sustainable and long-term solution, consider installing solar power systems to keep your Wi-Fi running.

Invest in solar panels and a battery storage system to power your router and modem. Solar energy can provide a reliable power source during load shedding and reduce your dependence on the grid.

Have the system installed by a professional to ensure it meets your energy needs and is set up correctly.

Prepare for Load Shedding in Advance

Planning ahead can help you minimize disruptions during power outages.

Keep your power bank, mobile devices, and any other backup power sources fully charged before load shedding occurs.

Stay informed about load shedding schedules and plan your internet usage accordingly.

