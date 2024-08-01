How to Maintain a Rental Car in the UAE During Summer?

Summers in the UAE bring on a new set of challenges or issues in sustaining the cars. The extreme rise in temperature directly impacts the cars in different ways. Therefore, to make the most of your trip in a rental car you must be aware of the tips and precautions to follow. Remember to safeguard your car from excess sun exposure, check the air conditioning system for a cooler temperature, monitor tire pressure, and fluid levels, and maintain the battery of the car among other things. If you wish to rent a car Dubai 7 seater in summer and enjoy a safe and convenient ride, this article will guide you in the right way.

Tips to Maintain a Rental Car in Summer

Whether it is a 12 seater van rental Dubai or a compact or luxury supercar, the following precautions are a must to safeguard your car during summer in the UAE:

Keep Your Car Away From Extreme Heat

The extreme summer heat of the United Arab Emirates is likely to take a toll on your car as well. Be it the exterior or interior, too much heat is harmful for the car in different ways. So, it is advisable to park the car in shade or use car shields as a means to protect your car. Along with that, using window tinting and sunshades From color fading to engine heating, cars are affected in different ways during summer. Hence, keeping it away from too much sun exposure is a must.

Keep Tyre Pressure in Check

High temperatures lead to an increase in tyre pressure that eventually results in reduced fuel efficiency, and wear and tear. Hence, make it a point to regularly check tyre pressure of your rental car in Dubai during summer. Keep on inflating them to required levels whenever necessary. Do also check the tyre threads and replace them in case of any damage.

Observe Fluid Levels

A car’s fluid is a vital component in the performance of the car. They protect the car from overheating during summer. Inspect the engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, and also the fluids of the windshield washer on a regular basis. Replace or add fluids as and when needed by following the user manual or opinions from an expert.

Maintain Car’s Air Conditioning

A big part of having a comfortable drive in the UAE during summer depends on the car conditioning system of the car. Hence, keep a check on the air fillers regularly. They must be cleaned and well maintained for optimum performance. If you notice any abnormality like unusual smells or weak flow of air, take your car to a professional and get it fixed.

Examine the Battery of the Car

Extreme summers tend to put more stress on the car’s battery which affects its performance and overall life. Check your car battery terminals for any corrosion and get them cleaned if necessary. Check the battery’s charge level as well as your car rental provider to replace it if required.

Well maintained rental cars are the perfect solution for an enjoyable and comfortable trip in the UAE even during summer. For the best experience check out OneClickDrive, your one stop destination for car rental in the UAE.